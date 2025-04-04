DP World Breaks Ground on Duke Point Terminal Expansion, Strengthening Vancouver Island’s Global Connectivity

Snuneymuxw First Nation, Port of Nanaimo, and DP World commemorate project launch with ceremonial land blessing and sod-turning event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, officially launched construction of the Duke Point Terminal expansion today, aimed at significantly enhancing Vancouver Island’s connectivity and trade resilience with global markets. Representatives from the Snuneymuxw First Nation, Port of Nanaimo, and DP World marked the occasion with a ceremonial land blessing and sod-turning event.

With support from Snuneymuxw First Nation and the Port of Nanaimo, DP World's Duke Point Terminal project will significantly increase operational efficiency and handling capacities. Once completed, the terminal’s berth length will nearly double from 182 metres to 325 metres, while cargo-handling capacity will expand to 280,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

This will enable Duke Point Terminal to serve larger international vessels, provide improved services for importers and exporters, and facilitate smoother regional and international trade. Additionally, the project establishes a robust short-sea shipping connection between Nanaimo and Vancouver, improving trade routes to key Asian markets.

The terminal expansion will also feature additional storage capacities designed to accommodate a wider array of cargo, including a dedicated 26,000 square-foot covered storage area for pulp products. DP World is also replacing the existing diesel-powered quay crane with two fully electric cranes.

The project is supported by Snuneymuxw First Nation’s free, prior and informed consent, and is supported by a 50-year lease agreement between DP World and the Port of Nanaimo, both of which were important first steps in the planned terminal expansion. The project was funded through combined public and private investments, including $46.2 million from the federal government’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) and $15 million from the Province of British Columbia under the Regional Port Enhancement Program, part of B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Doug Smith, CEO, DP World in Canada, said: “DP World is proud to play a pivotal role in advancing Canada’s trade and economic growth through transformative infrastructure projects like the Duke Point Expansion in Nanaimo. By expanding Duke Point Terminal, we’re not just building additional infrastructure – we’re investing in a future where Vancouver Island is a key driver of global trade. The extended berth will help position Vancouver Island as a key hub for international commerce, underscoring our ongoing commitment to pioneering sustainable, resilient supply chains.”

Chief Mike Wyse, Snuneymuxw First Nation, said: “The Duke Point area is in the heart of Snuneymuxw First Nation territory, living in relationship with our economy, trade and way of being. We are supporting the expansion of modern shipping in Duke Point based on clear recognition of the rights enshrined in our Snuneymuxw Sarlequun Treaty of 1854. We are honoured to uphold our Nation’s longstanding responsibility to support the growth of the local economy, benefiting all communities connected to our lands.”

George Anderson, Parliamentary Secretary for Transit, on behalf of Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit., Province of BC, said: “Today’s groundbreaking for the Duke Point Expansion Project marks a significant step in strengthening B.C.’s economy at a crucial time. B.C.’s ports are vital gateways to global markets, especially for exporting our natural resources. This project will create opportunities for local industries, support good-paying jobs, and strengthen supply chains—enhancing our global competitiveness while building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.”

Ian Marr, President and CEO, Port of Nanaimo, said: “Through projects like the Duke Point Phase 2/3 Terminal Expansion, the Port of Nanaimo, and our partners, are creating cooperative solutions to current operating constraints in the supply chain. This is a catalyst for reconciliation, diversification, job creation in our local community, and co-operative economic development opportunities for BC and Canada.”

DP World's Canadian operations extend across the country, with key terminals located in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey, Prince Rupert, and Saint John. The company continues to invest in its Canadian ports, underscoring its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding service offerings, and delivering exceptional value to its customers. By proactively developing infrastructure and implementing sustainable, innovative technologies, DP World remains committed to bolstering Canada's global trade connectivity, resilience, and sustained economic growth.

