Side by Side Fury Launches Giveaway for Custom $70,000+ Polaris UTV

Side by Side Fury

Colorado powersports specialist offers enthusiasts the chance to win a heavily modified 2021 Polaris XP Pro 4 Ultimate through an online giveaway event.

We're incredibly excited to offer this unique opportunity to the off-road community” — Spenser Rikhoff, COO/General Manager

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side by Side Fury, a provider of UTV sales, service, and customization, today announced the launch of a major giveaway featuring a custom-built 2021 Polaris XP Pro 4 Ultimate UTV , valued at over $70,000. The giveaway entry period runs from January 1, 2025, through August 22, 2025 with a online event hosted live by Side by Side Fury on August 23, 2025.The grand prize vehicle has undergone extensive modifications performed by Side by Side Fury's technicians. Upgrades focus on enhancing performance, durability, and aesthetics, including drivetrain improvements like a Sandcraft solution and 50% gear reduction, an HCR long travel suspension system, a custom TQR cage and doors, advanced lighting, a Rockford Fosgate audio system, and numerous other high-end components."We're incredibly excited to offer this unique opportunity to the off-road community," said Spenser Rikhoff, COO/General Manager at Side by Side Fury. "This giveaway is a way for us to share our passion for custom builds and connect with fellow enthusiasts. This specific Polaris XP Pro 4 Ultimate showcases the level of performance and detail we put into our work."Interested participants can find entry details and methods on the official giveaway webpage: https://sidebysidefury.com/giveaway70k/ . The giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States aged 18 years or older.The winner will be selected randomly during a live online event hosted by Side by Side Fury on August 23, 2025. Full giveaway rules and details are available on the company's website.About Side by Side FuryLocated in Castle Rock, Colorado, Side by Side Fury specializes in the sales, service, and customization of UTVs, ATVs, and other powersports vehicles. The company provides expert technical service and a wide range of modification options to support the needs of the off-road community.Contact and BookingFor more information about the Custom UTV Giveaway or to schedule a service appointment, call (719) 286-9236. Additional details are available at Side by Side Fury in Castle Rock.

