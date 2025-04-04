FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Appoint New Board Member, Andy Bain

WABASH, Ind., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) and Crossroads Bank proudly announce the appointment of Andy Bain to their Board of Directors.

Cindy Riemersma, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the board and look forward to his valuable contributions and insights as we navigate challenges and embrace new opportunities ahead!”

Andy Bain, a Wabash native, is an engineering and operations professional with extensive experience in the foundry, metallurgy, and manufacturing industries. With a wealth of technical expertise and a proven track record in leadership, he has driven operational excellence, process improvements, and strategic innovation in large-scale production environments.

Currently serving as Foundry Manager at The Ford Meter Box Co. Inc., Bain oversees operations for the company’s captive green sand foundry, leading key technical initiatives in metallurgy, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property. Prior to his current role, he held leadership positions such as Technical Director, Quality Manager, and Supplier Metallurgical Engineer at prominent companies including Pratt & Whitney and Firth Rixson (now Howmet Aerospace). Throughout his career, he has specialized in product development, quality assurance, regulatory coordination, and process optimization, making significant contributions to manufacturing efficiency, cost reduction, and new product innovation.

Bain holds a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame. He resides in Wabash with his wife, Brittany, and their two sons.

Roger Cromer, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I look forward to working with Andy, along with our entire board. His extensive leadership experience and expertise in innovation align seamlessly with the board’s diverse skill set. His strong commitment to community service makes him a valuable addition to our team.”

Committed to strengthening the community, Bain looks forward to serving on the Board of Directors at Crossroads Bank, where he aims to support the bank’s mission and contribute to its continued growth.

About Crossroads Bank:

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.

Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact: Katie Beauchamp

Crossroads Bank

260-563-3185

kbeauchamp@crossroadsbanking.com

