UCTT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. ("Ultra Clean" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCTT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ultra Clean investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=140726&wire=3

UCTT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the elevated demand from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the general Chinese domestic market for Ultra Clean’s products throughout the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, reports of increased demand for the Company’s products and services in the domestic Chinese market and reports of increased revenue, including revenue doubling with no signs of slowing down, due to the elevated demand in China for Ultra Clean’s products and services. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the demand for Ultra Clean’s products and services in the domestic Chinese market; notably, that the Company was facing a customer ramp issue with one of its critical customers, as well as a combination of inventory and demand corrections, which, ultimately, caused weakness for Ultra Clean in China. On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal results and hosted an associated earnings call, where the Company’s executives revealed that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China. In particular, Ultra Clean was facing decreased demand in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of Ultra Clean’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.06 per share on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean’s stock price fell to $25.90 per share on February 25, 2025, a decline of over 28% in the span a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ultra Clean during the relevant time frame, you have until May 23, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

