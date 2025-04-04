Perth Building Broker Offers Lifeline to Inspired Homes Clients Following Administration

Perth, Western Australia, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement that Inspired Property Group (trading as Inspired Homes) has entered administration, Perth's leading building broker service, Better Way 2 Build, has stepped forward with critical guidance for affected homeowners.





Perth Building Broker Offers Lifeline to Inspired Homes Clients





Senior Building Broker Kyle Harbour, who has assisted over 65 homeowners through builder collapses in the past year alone, has released a comprehensive recovery plan for those impacted by this latest industry failure.

"It's a heartbreaking moment for dozens of WA families who've already been waiting—some up to five years—for their homes to be finished," said Harbour. "For many, this news brings confusion, stress, and questions about what to do next. But there is a way forward."

The collapse of Inspired Homes follows a concerning trend in Western Australia's building industry, with Mercedes Group (Zorzi Builders and Grandwood Homes), Ultimo Construction, Start Right Homes, Collier Homes, and Niche Living all facing similar fates in the past year.

Better Way 2 Build’s recovery roadmap offers a clear and structured path for homeowners affected by builder collapse, with key steps including:

1. Lodging QBE home indemnity insurance claims as early as possible

2. Working with lenders to review and extend construction finance, if needed

3. Regaining site access and securing the property to prevent further damage

4. Conducting professional site inspections to assess progress and rectify defects

5. Compiling essential documents for quoting and approvals

6. Sourcing and carefully reviewing fixed-price quotes from trusted, financially stable builders

7. Submitting builder documentation and quotes for QBE approval and funding release

8. Supporting contract finalisation and ensuring construction resumes under clear timelines

9. Coordinating inspections at key build stages to ensure quality and payment accuracy





Kyle Harbour





"The most important thing now is making sure your next step is the right one," Harbour emphasised. "Choosing another builder without proper due diligence could put you right back where you started—months or years behind and tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket."

Better Way 2 Build specialises in vetting builders for financial stability, insurance capacity, and trade reliability—typically conducting 3-6 months of due diligence before recommending any builder to clients.



"As devastating as this situation is, affected homeowners are now free from Inspired Homes and can move forward with their build and life away from this nightmare," added Harbour. "With the right guidance, your completed home is another step closer now."

Better Way 2 Build offers free consultations to homeowners affected by builder collapses and has arranged a free seminar at 6:30 pm on Monday, the 7th of April, at their office in Malaga.



For more information, visit https://betterway2build.au/ or call 08 6118 6119.

Media Contact:



Kyle Harbour

Senior Building Broker

Better Way 2 Build

Phone: 08 6118 6119

Email: kyle@betterway2build.au

Address: Unit 1/38 Oxleigh Drive, Malaga 6090

Better Way 2 Build on Google Maps





Kyle Harbour, Senior Building Broker at Better Way 2 Build





About Better Way 2 Build



