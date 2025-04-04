Canadian Pet Population Survey Highlights the Importance of Access to Veterinary Care

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from the 2024 Canadian Pet Population Survey reveal significant insights into the pet ownership landscape in Canada. Conducted by Léger, a leading Canadian research and analytics firm, the survey underscores the critical role of access to veterinary care in supporting the health and well-being of the country’s pets.

Key Findings:

Pet Population: In 2024, Canada was home to an estimated 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats, making pets an integral part of more than half of Canadian households.

Veterinary Visits: On average, dogs visited the veterinarian twice a year, while cats visited once annually. Routine check-ups and vaccinations remained the primary reasons for these visits.

Value of Veterinarians: Veterinarians continue to be the most trusted source of information about pet health for pet owners, with the majority of Canadians surveyed valuing their expertise, transparency, and compassionate care.



The findings highlight the deep connection Canadians have with their pets and the vital role veterinarians play in ensuring pet health. Regular veterinary visits not only provide preventative care, such as vaccinations and wellness checks, but also allow common health conditions to be identified and treated. In the past year, nearly half of all Canadian dogs and one-third of Canadian cats experienced health issues, further emphasizing the need for access to veterinary services.

“Veterinarians play a critical role in ensuring pet health,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute. “That’s why it’s crucial that we continue to work on improving access to both veterinary care and veterinary medicines in Canada, so Canadian pets can live long, health lives.”

“The 2024 Canadian Pet Population Survey provides valuable insights into the evolving relationship between Canadians and their pets,” said Stephanie Lander, Associate Vice-President of Leger Healthcare. “Understanding pet ownership trends is essential for addressing the needs of both pet owners and veterinary professionals. This research not only offers a comprehensive snapshot of Canada’s pet population but also sheds light on emerging challenges and opportunities in pet healthcare, reinforcing the critical role of veterinarians and guiding industry decisions.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the veterinary medicines and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and production animals. CAHI’s vision is Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

