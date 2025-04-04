Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in March 2025
The Bundle ID for Plex (g00002687241) ranked first on Samsung Smart TV, while the Bundle ID for Hulu led on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku). On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for Plex (383457673) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for Fubo (b019dchdzk) held the No. 1 spot
London, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the March 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
Pixalate analyzed more than 1.7 billion impressions across 5.7k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
- On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 91 distinct CTV apps
- On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps
- On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 94 distinct CTV apps
- On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps
100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (March 2025)
Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus.roku
|Hulu
|2285
|Hulu LLC
|74519
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|Pluto Inc.
|122834
|Hallmark TV
|122834
|Hallmark Channel
|com.roku.nba
|NBA
|73249
|NBA Properties Inc
|145039
|Watch OWN
|145039
|OWN LLC
|151908
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|Roku
|41468
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|Tubi, Inc
|18746
|Fox Business Network
|18746
|Fox News
|75636
|Travel Channel GO
|75636
|Scripps Networks LLC
|35058
|Lifetime
|35058
|A+E Networks
Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b019dchdzk
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
|B019DCHDZK
|fuboTV
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b075nthvjw
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|Tubi, Inc
|b00e81o27y
|ESPN for Fire TV
|B00E81O27Y
|ESPN Distribution, Inc.
|b00odc5n80
|Sling TV
|B00ODC5N80
|Sling TV LLC
|b00i5vt8ky
|FOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLB
|B00I5VT8KY
|FOX Sports Media Group
|b01j62q632
|DIRECTV
|B01J62Q632
|DIRECTV
|b00e5nh6yg
|Lifetime
|B00E5NH6YG
|A+E Networks
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b077bsj3g7
|We TV
|B077BSJ3G7
|AMC Networks
Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|383457673
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|905401434
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|fuboTV Inc.
|711074743
|FanDuel Sports Network
|711074743
|Diamond Digital Group LLC
|518317760
|We TV
|518317760
|WE tv LLC
|493619333
|MLB
|493619333
|MLB
|1508186374
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|1508186374
|Peacock TV LLC
|1136238277
|DIRECTV
|1136238277
|DIRECTV, Inc.
|330879884
|Scripps News
|330879884
|Media Convergence Group, Inc.
|1456618978
|BET+
|1456618978
|BET Networks
|317469184
|ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
|317469184
|Disney
Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g17243010190
|ESPN
|G17243010190
|Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|g15115002089
|Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g19171013163
|tvplus
|G19171013163
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g18229011675
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
|Pluto TV, Inc.
|com.hulu.plus.samsungtizen
|Hulu
|G00000057007
|Hulu
|g00011404933
|WeatherNation
|G00011404933
|WeatherNation
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in March 2025 for each platform here:
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.