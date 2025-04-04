4OVER4.COM Unveils New Platform in Complete Relaunch to Empower Startups and Small Businesses

Revamped online printing and marketing platform introduces AI-driven campaign tools, 10,000+ design templates, enhanced loyalty rewards, and a Business Spotlight directory – all designed to help entrepreneurs make every marketing dollar count.

New York, NY, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4OVER4.COM, a leading online printing and marketing solutions provider, today announced the complete relaunch of its platform after a ground-up redesign aimed at better serving startups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The fully redesigned platform introduces advanced marketing tools beyond traditional printing, including artificial intelligence (AI) features for campaign planning and copywriting assistance. With an expanded online design studio offering over 10,000 customizable templates integrated directly into the checkout process, users can now design and order professional marketing materials with unprecedented ease. This comprehensive overhaul underscores 4OVER4’s commitment to helping young businesses grow by providing a one-stop hub for design, printing, marketing, and rewards.





Key highlights of the new 4OVER4.COM platform include:

All-in-One Marketing Tools: New features that go beyond printing, offering a suite of tools to help users promote their products and services and drive sales. From free promotional resources to integration with digital marketing channels, the platform is built to help sell more , not just print more.

New features that go beyond printing, offering a suite of tools to help users and drive sales. From free promotional resources to integration with digital marketing channels, the platform is built to help , not just print more. AI-Powered Campaign & Copywriting Assistance: Built-in AI features act as a virtual marketing assistant, guiding users in structuring campaigns and even generating persuasive copy for ads, social posts, and print materials. This tech-savvy addition makes it easier for founders with minimal marketing experience to create effective campaigns.

Built-in AI features act as a virtual marketing assistant, guiding users in structuring campaigns and even generating persuasive copy for ads, social posts, and print materials. This tech-savvy addition makes it easier for to create effective campaigns. 10,000+ Design Templates Integrated with Checkout: A vastly expanded free online designer now offers over ten thousand customizable templates for everything from business cards and flyers to banners and invitations. Users can personalize templates (adjusting fonts, colors, images, and more) and then seamlessly add the finished design to their cart at checkout – streamlining the journey from idea to printed product .

A vastly expanded now offers over ten thousand customizable templates for everything from business cards and flyers to banners and invitations. Users can personalize templates (adjusting fonts, colors, images, and more) and then seamlessly add the finished design to their cart at checkout – streamlining the journey from . Revamped “MyInfluence” Loyalty Program: An enhanced loyalty rewards system that lets customers earn points for engagement and purchases. Branded as MyInfluence, users collect coins by referring friends, sharing on social media, writing reviews, and more, even without making a purchase . These coins can be redeemed for discounts at checkout or accumulated to unlock free products – turning customer influence and loyalty into real savings.

An enhanced loyalty rewards system that lets customers earn points for engagement and purchases. Branded as MyInfluence, users collect coins by referring friends, sharing on social media, writing reviews, and more, . These coins can be redeemed for discounts at checkout or accumulated to unlock – turning customer influence and loyalty into real savings. Free Products and Offers for Budget-Conscious Users: 4OVER4.COM continues to support those on a tight budget by maintaining popular free product offerings . Entrepreneurs can still obtain free business cards, invitations, and other select items, giving new businesses a chance to get essential printed materials at no cost . This ongoing commitment to free offerings helps startups conserve funds while growing their brand.

4OVER4.COM continues to support those on a tight budget by . Entrepreneurs can still obtain free business cards, invitations, and other select items, giving new businesses a chance to get essential printed materials . This ongoing commitment to free offerings helps startups conserve funds while growing their brand. New “Business Spotlight” Section: A dedicated section of the site that showcases 4OVER4’s customer businesses. This Business Spotlight acts as a free promotional directory, providing each participating business with an SEO-friendly listing and exposure to 4OVER4’s audience. By driving additional traffic and visibility to small business owners’ websites, 4OVER4 is actively helping its customers market themselves and improve their online presence.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited about the platform relaunch,” said Emma Davis, Chief Marketing Officer of 4OVER4.COM. “Customers are already responding very positively to the new free offerings and the rewards program. We built this platform to support founders and startup owners who need every budget dollar to count, and the early feedback shows that these features are making a real difference for them.”

The new 4OVER4.COM platform is live now, and the company invites startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners everywhere to explore its features. Users can visit the website to try the AI-assisted tools, browse the template library, and enroll in the MyInfluence Coins loyalty program to start earning rewards. With free products available and many ways to save, the relaunched platform is positioned as an essential resource for new businesses looking to create high-impact marketing materials without breaking the bank.

About 4OVER4.COM

For over two decades, 4OVER4.COM has been a pioneer in online printing and marketing services. Based in New York City, 4OVER4.COM provides a comprehensive range of products – from business cards, brochures, and banners to innovative lenticular prints and packaging – serving the needs of businesses of all sizes. Renowned for quality and innovation, 4OVER4.COM offers advanced tools like a 10,000+ template design studio and AI-powered marketing assistants to help customers bring their creative visions to life. The company is deeply committed to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, offering budget-friendly solutions, free promotional products, and a unique loyalty rewards program that together make every marketing dollar go further. To learn more, visit www.4over4.com.

