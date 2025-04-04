Venture Global, Inc. (VG) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VG).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR VENTURE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE APRIL 18, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2025 initial public offering, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Venture did not have the customer backing to implement its projects, allowing for the Company to deliver LNG to the world; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

