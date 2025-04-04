Blaqclouds Announces the Launch of DineWithCrypto.io, Revolutionizing Dining with Cryptocurrency Payments

ROBESONIA, Pa., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds (OTC: BCDS) is excited to announce the official launch of DineWithCrypto.io, a groundbreaking platform that enables users to order from over 190,000 restaurants worldwide and pay seamlessly with cryptocurrency. Launching on April 11, 2025, just in time for Easter, the platform offers a modern and innovative way to celebrate the holiday—whether you're planning a festive family meal or enjoying a quiet dinner on your own.

DineWithCrypto.io is powered by the proprietary ZEUSxPay payment platform, delivering secure, real-time, and efficient crypto transactions for both customers and restaurant partners. With support for over 300 digital currencies, the platform creates a smooth bridge between blockchain assets and everyday dining, bringing real-world utility to the world of crypto.

Key Features of DineWithCrypto.io:

Extensive Global Network: Browse and order from over 190,000 restaurants across the globe, covering a wide range of cuisines and dining styles.

Crypto-Powered Payments: Pay instantly with your favorite cryptocurrencies using the secure and scalable ZEUSxPay system.

Intuitive User Experience: Easily explore restaurants in your area and place orders with a streamlined, user-friendly interface.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Receive updates on your order status from preparation through to delivery.

Exclusive Holiday Promotions: Take advantage of Easter-themed discounts and special offers available only to early users of the platform.



"DineWithCrypto.io is the next launch in our “With Crypto” brands and represents a significant step forward in integrating cryptocurrency into everyday life," said Shannon Hill, President at Blaqclouds. "By connecting diners with a vast network of restaurants and facilitating crypto payments through ZEUSxPay, we're not only enhancing the dining experience but also promoting the adoption of digital currencies in practical, real-world scenarios."​

To celebrate the launch, DineWithCrypto.io is offering exclusive promotions for early adopters. Users who sign up before the April 11, 2025 launch, will receive a BOGO from participating restaurants.​

To follow along in this development and to sign up, visit https://dinewithcrypto.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About DineWithCrypto.io

At DineWithCrypto.io, we believe in a future where dining and digital currencies seamlessly intersect. Our platform connects food lovers with over 190,000 restaurants worldwide, enabling them to pay for meals using cryptocurrency through the ZEUSxPay payment system. Whether you’re dining in, ordering takeout, or getting food delivered, DineWithCrypto.io makes it easy to enjoy your favorite meals while embracing the convenience of blockchain technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

