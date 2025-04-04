Boulder City, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Joins Space Industry Leaders in Celebrating Space Symposium’s 40th Anniversary

Boulder City, Nevada (Friday, April 4, 2025) — Fisher Space Pen, the iconic writing tool trusted by astronauts and adventurers alike, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 40th Space Symposium, April 7–10 in Colorado Springs, CO. This premier event unites space leaders and enthusiasts from around the world, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate space exploration and technological innovation.

As a testament to Fisher Space Pen's unwavering commitment to excellence in extreme environments, the brand will spotlight its collaborations with key partners in the space industry, including NASA, Space Force, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space. These partnerships have solidified Fisher Space Pen’s reputation as a trusted writing companion on Earth and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the 40th Space Symposium and to showcase how Fisher Space Pen continues to support humanity’s bold endeavors in space exploration,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Pen Company. “Our partnerships with visionary entities like NASA, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space not only reaffirm our legacy as a small family-owned business but also pave the way for innovative tools that inspire future generations.”

Just last week, Fisher unveiled a special edition of its original Astronaut Space Pen, featuring a cutting-edge blue titanium nitride coating that combines sleek aesthetics with exceptional durability. Adorning the barrel is the NASA logo, alongside an elegant stars and stripes laser-engraved design, making this pen a tribute to the spirit of space exploration and patriotism. This latest iteration continues the tradition of precision craftsmanship and innovative design that has made the AG7 a favorite among astronauts, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.

Fisher Pen first rolled out this special edition coated in blue titanium nitride in August 2014 to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Apollo 11 and the first manned moon landing.

Fisher Space Pen will feature a dedicated exhibit [BOOTH 1071] highlighting its iconic designs and unparalleled performance in zero-gravity environments. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn about the technology behind the pressurized ink cartridge and witness how Fisher Space Pen continues to meet the demands of modern space exploration as well as the everyday adventures and jobs here on Earth.

Other pens on display will include specially licensed pens featuring Blue Origin, Axiom Space, and the United States Space Force. Share your passion for space with those pens or your own NASA-approved, Artemis-branded Space Pen, or put a unique twist on writing with the Vortex Space Pens we released late last year! Booth 1071 is the place to find your new space-inspired writing tool.

One of the marquee events of the annual Space Symposium is the Space Technology Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Founded in 1988 in partnership with NASA, the Space Technology Hall of Fame recognizes the life-changing technologies emerging from global space programs; honors the scientists, engineers and innovators responsible; and communicates to the public the importance of these technologies as a return on investment in space exploration. Fisher Space Pen was inducted into the 2021 Space Technology Hall of Fame by The Space Foundation.

The 40th Space Symposium promises to be an exciting platform for Fisher Space Pen to connect with industry leaders, enthusiasts, and educators, celebrating a shared vision of exploration that defies boundaries.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with SpaceX. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA’s astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn’t fail.

