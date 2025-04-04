Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Admits to Incorrect Revenue Recognition, Ineffective Internal Controls; Class Action Pending – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Mar. 19, 2025, the price of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares fell almost 6% after the company warned investors against relying on previously filed financial statements. This move lower follows a 21% drop on Feb. 25, 2025 after the company postponed its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings release and investor conference call.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Maravai, a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators. The suit, captioned Nelson v. Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-00499-AGS-AHG (S.D. Cal.), represents investors who purchased Maravai securities between August 7, 2024 and February 24, 2025.

Class Period: Aug. 7, 2024 – Feb. 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

Recent Development:

In a recent development, on Mar. 18, 2025, Maravai advised investors against relying on its Q2 and Q3 2024 financial reports, which the company said would be restated to correct the improper revenue recognition. The company also advised investors that its “disclosure controls and procedures were not effective[]” and its “internal control over financial reporting was ineffective[.]”

This news sent the price of Maravai shares down almost 6% the next day.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Maravai’s assurances that its financial statements are prepared in accordance with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting are sufficient.

The complaint alleges that Maravai made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information. Specifically, the suit contends that the company failed to disclose to investors that:

It lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition;

As a result, it inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; and

Its goodwill was overstated.



The company’s assurances came into question on Feb. 25, 2025, when Maravai announced that it postponed its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings release and conference call scheduled for that day.

Maravai revealed that it:

is assessing a goodwill impairment charge associated with a previous acquisition;

overstated Q2 2024 revenue by approximately $3.9 million as a result of its recording the amount upon shipment in the final week of the quarter rather than on receipt by the customer; and

is assessing the sufficiency of its internal controls over financial reporting, including internal controls over revenue recognition.



This news sent the price of Maravai shares down over 21% on Feb. 25, 2025, with one analyst (Baird) slashing its rating from outperform to neutral and its price target from $9 to $3.

“We are investigating whether Maravai may have intentionally recorded unearned revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

