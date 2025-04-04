Juan Valdez continues its expansion plan in the United States

Juan Valdez plans 16 stores in Miami and Orlando by 2025, offering premium Colombian coffee, a unique experience, and a diverse product lineup.

We offer a unique value proposition, featuring 100% premium Colombian coffee, an unparalleled in-store experience, and a diversified product portfolio—attributes highly appreciated by coffee lovers.” — Sebastián Mejía, Vice President of International Business at Juan Valdez

MIAMI, ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to its positioning strategy in North America and with the support of key partners, Juan Valdez, the brand that represents Colombian coffee growers, continues its expansion plan across the United States. The goal is to reach more locations, attract new consumers with the flavor of 100% premium Colombian coffee, and captivate them with the culture and tradition of specialty coffee.The company aims to continue attracting local consumers as part of this strategy. To achieve this, it plans to end the year with 16 strategically located stores in key cities such as Miami and Orlando, further solidifying its position in one of the world's largest and most dynamic coffee markets.According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the United States of America (U.S.) -the second-largest importer of coffee beans - is expected to increase its imports by 800,000 bags, reaching 22.3 million due to growing consumption. In 2023 and 2024, the main suppliers of coffee beans were Brazil (32%), Colombia (20%), Vietnam (8%), and Honduras (7%). Additionally, data from the National Coffee Association (NCA) and Grand View Research on U.S. coffee consumers reveal that 67% of the population drinks coffee at least once a day, and 45% of them choose specialty coffee. Moreover, generations such as Gen Z and Millennials have played a key role in the growth of this segment, as approximately 66% of adults aged 25 to 39 who regularly drink coffee have tried specialty coffee at least once in the past week.“The United States represents immense market potential for us, not only because of its high number of coffee consumers but also due to the growing trends in consumption that emphasize innovation, experience, and sustainability factors that are essential to us,” said Sebastián Mejía, Vice President of International Business at Juan Valdez. He added, “At Juan Valdez, we offer a unique value proposition, featuring 100% premium Colombian coffee, an unparalleled in-store experience, a diversified product portfolio, and more attributes highly appreciated by coffee lovers.”Some of the current Juan Valdez stores are located in: Miami International Airport, one of the brand´s most strategic locations for global exposure due to its high international traffic; Florida Mall, one of the largest and most popular shopping centers in Orlando, attracting a diverse range of consumers; CityPlace Doral, a rapidly growing and developing area with a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment; International Drive, an area where a store was recently opened, is a very attractive location due to its high tourist traffic and its proximity to the Disney World parks, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld.Additionally, the company has projects to strengthen its positioning in locations such as Miami Springs, where a new Juan Valdez store will soon open, characterized by its proximity to the Miami International Airport and expanding neighborhoods. This location aligns with the brand's desire to be part of a vibrant, young, and growing community; Fulcrum Orlando, a business hub that attracts professionals and visitors seeking modern, comfortable spaces within a dynamic professional environment; Wynwood The Dorsey, an innovative, dynamic, elegant, and disruptive establishment in the Miami sector, which attracts a significant flow of local and international consumers; Sawgrass Mills, a key space in Sunrise that aims to immerse the public in a premium experience centered around Colombian coffee and its tradition.With these openings, Juan Valdez reaffirms its commitment to expanding into diverse markets worldwide by creating unique spaces that provide coffee consumers with an authentic experience full of tradition, flavor, and quality.About Juan ValdezJuan Valdezis the only internationally recognized coffee brand that belongs to coffee producers. In 2002, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, a non-profit organization representing over 548,000 coffee-growing families, created the Juan Valdezproject for coffee shops and value-added businesses, named after the icon that has represented Colombian coffee worldwide for more than 50 years. In 2021, it was certified as a B Corporation and joined the exclusive group of more than 5,000 companies that not only aspire to be the best in the world but the best for the world. Juan Valdezcoffees are synonymous with high quality, providing coffee growers with greater value for the quality of their coffee and significant royalty resources from the sale of each cup or product bearing their brand worldwide.

