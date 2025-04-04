Minister Dean Macpherson provides important update on investigation into IDT, 6 Apr
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will provide an important update on the ongoing independent PwC investigation into the R800 million Oxygen tender at the Independent Development Trust in Cape Town on Sunday, 6 April 2025.
During the media briefing, the Minister will expand on what has thus far been encountered during the investigation, and the steps that are being taken to address the situation.
Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows:
Date: Sunday, 6 April 2025
Time: 10:30 to 11:30
Address: Imbizo Media Centre, Ground Floor, 120 Plein Street, Parliament
Location: https://g.co/kgs/NNebjA2
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za/
Cell: 082 766 0276
Leighton Francis
GCIS Parliamentary Liaison Office
E-mail: Leighton@gcis.gov.za
Cell: 069 926 5640
