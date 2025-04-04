CISO Global Eliminates Convertible Debt as Profitability Fuels Investor Confidence

Scottsdale, Ariz., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and managed security services, today announced that Target Capital 14, LLC and Secure Net Capital, LLC have had their convertible notes fully satisfied, marking another major financial milestone as the Company strengthens its balance sheet. This follows a series of positive corporate developments, including the announcement of unaudited Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reinforcing investor confidence and aligning shareholder interests with long-term value creation.

Additionally, CISO Global reaffirms that the $7 million in convertible notes it holds have been extended on existing terms. These notes are held by a Company Advisory Board member and Hensley Beverage Company, whose CEO, Andy McCain, serves on CISO’s Board of Directors. With the Company now profitable, on an unaudited Adjusted EBITDA basis, and focused on accelerating software sales, these notes will be repaid over time through cash flow.

“We remain deeply committed to CISO Global and its mission,” said Andy McCain. “Extending our investment reflects our long-term confidence in the team, strategy, and ability to drive sustainable value for stakeholders.”

Deb Smith, CFO of CISO Global, added: “With our strongest balance sheet to date, we are now focused on expanding recurring revenue through software sales to existing customers and channel partners. CISO is also very appreciative of our vendors for working with and helping the company to achieve this stage.”

With a solid financial foundation and increasing momentum, CISO Global remains committed to executing its growth strategy, maximizing shareholder value, and delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.

About CISO Global, Inc.

CISO Global, Inc. is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in our continued positive corporate developments; our belief that we have achieved a milestone of unaudited Adjusted EBITDA profitability; we expect our balance sheet to strengthen and plan to continue to align investor interests with long-term shareholder value; our belief that the extension of the convertible notes confirm internal support and belief in the long term success of our company; our belief that our software sales are driving the company’s success; our intent to repay the existing convertible notes with future cash flow; our belief that we currently have our strongest cash flow to date; our belief in the base of our customers, vendors and the strength of our partners; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Hilary Meyers

hilary.meyers@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.