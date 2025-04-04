NextNRG Extends Fueling Services to Sunbelt Rentals in Texas, Advancing Recurring Revenue Strategy

Fueling operations now span six states with 144 active trucks, enabling broader service coverage and supporting growth in key commercial markets

February fuel deliveries experienced 166% year-over-year growth

MIAMI, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation—transforming how energy is produced, managed and delivered through its advanced Utility Operating System, smart microgrid technology, wireless EV charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery solutions—today announced the expansion of its commercial relationship with Sunbelt Rentals, one of North America’s largest equipment rental companies. Building on existing operations in Florida, the company will now support Sunbelt Rentals’ fueling needs in Texas.

NextNRG’s mobile fueling platform provides direct-to-asset fuel delivery to commercial fleets, eliminating the need to travel to fueling stations and enabling efficient site-level logistics. The company currently operates a national delivery fleet of 144 trucks, delivering fuel across key markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, and major metro areas throughout Florida and Texas.

NextNRG is expanding its fueling of Sunbelt equipment both at rental branches and directly on job sites, to the great State of Texas. To further support the relationship, NextNRG has developed a custom fueling portal for Sunbelt at sunbelt.ezfl.com/login, allowing authorized users to schedule deliveries, track fueling activity, and access real-time data and reporting.

The expansion with Sunbelt Rentals follows the company’s recent integration of delivery assets from Shell Oil Products US and Yoshi Mobility, increasing its fleet capacity and geographic reach. These transactions support NextNRG’s strategy of serving enterprise customers across multiple states through centralized account management and operational scalability.

“We’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Sunbelt Rentals, a valued partner that exemplifies the kind of long-term customer engagement we aim to scale nationally,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. “This expansion into Texas follows our second consecutive month of record mobile fueling performance, and we believe it reflects both the growing utility of our fueling platform and the operational value we deliver to partners managing high-demand fleets. The ability to service equipment directly on job sites or at their rental yards enhances efficiency and helps ensure uninterrupted project timelines.”

NextNRG’s mobile fueling division delivered approximately 1.44 million gallons in February, representing 166% year-over-year growth and marking its highest monthly revenue to date. According to company estimates, direct-to-site fueling can reduce fleet fueling costs by over $3,000 per vehicle annually by minimizing fuel loss, labor inefficiencies and downtime.

Service Overview:

On-Site Fuel Delivery: Fuel delivered directly to fleet equipment on-site

Fuel delivered directly to fleet equipment on-site Scheduled and On-Demand Options: Flexible logistics to meet operational timelines

Flexible logistics to meet operational timelines Centralized Reporting Tools: Fuel usage data and spend visibility for cost management

Fuel usage data and spend visibility for cost management National Service Consistency: Support for multi-region operators via a single platform

Support for multi-region operators via a single platform Custom Fleet Portal Access: Secure user interface for scheduling, tracking, and reporting fueling activity



Texas represents one of the most active construction and industrial equipment markets in the U.S., making it a priority geography for NextNRG’s expansion efforts. The company anticipates continued growth in fleet fueling volume and market penetration across this region throughout 2025.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is its Utility Operating System, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities’ energy management as efficient as possible; and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division and Shell Oil’s trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG’s innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

To find out more visit: www.nextnrg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com



