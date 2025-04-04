Palvella Therapeutics to Present at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference

WAYNE, Pa., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella will participate in a fireside chat at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Palvella's website at www.palvellatx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com



Media

Marcy Nanus

Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors, LLC

mnanus@trilonadvisors.com

