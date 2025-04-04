MEC Tertuis Simmers tables 2025/26 Western Cape Department of Infrastructure Budget, 7 Apr
On Monday, 7 April 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will table the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure Budget 2025/26.
The tabling of the infrastructure budget will include key announcements by Minister Simmers on how the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure works to shape our future together.
Amongst others, announcements will include key innovations to modernise and accelerate the delivery of infrastructure in the province, major inner-city affordable housing projects for the 2025/26 financial year, and a ground-breaking roads infrastructure delivery approach.
Date: Monday, 7 April 2025
Time: 10h00 – 11h00
Venue: Western Cape Provincial Parliament Chambers
Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 082 431 0068
