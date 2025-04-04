Live Markets Announces LMGX Token, Setting the Stage for a Landmark Security Token Offering in 2027

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Markets has officially announced the launch of LMGX, a blockchain-powered digital asset designed to drive financial and trading innovation. Operating under the esteemed LM Group umbrella, Live Markets benefits from the industry leadership and long-standing credibility of a financial powerhouse that has shaped the online trading and digital asset domains for over a decade.





Live Markets, as the licensed entity responsible for the expansion and regulatory oversight of LMGX, is taking a bold step forward in blockchain-powered finance. Backed by LM Group’s robust financial infrastructure and extensive market presence, Live Markets operates at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

“Live Markets is not merely introducing another token. We are advancing a vision that redefines digital finance. LMGX is a financial instrument designed to provide a clear pathway from blockchain utility to structured equity. This launch is not just a product of innovation but of strategic foresight, ensuring that our investors have a real stake in the future of finance,” said a spokesperson from Live Markets.

LMGX is a utility token designed to enhance transactions within the LM Group ecosystem. Built on blockchain technology, it offers lower fees and faster processing for seamless transactions, smart contract automation to reduce risk and increase efficiency, enhanced security to ensure transparency and fraud protection, and scalability for smooth integration across multiple platforms, such as online gaming.

With a legacy of trust and success through LMFX and Crypto LMFX, LM Group has demonstrated stability, resilience, and industry leadership. This credibility is a crucial factor in ensuring the success of LMGX, as the token integrates into an ecosystem already trusted by traders, investors, and institutions worldwide.

The launch of LMGX is a calculated evolution in the company’s growth strategy that is setting the foundation for an asset that will transform from a digital token into a regulated financial instrument.

The LMGX Initial Coin Offering (ICO), scheduled from March to May 2025, will provide early investors access to the token, engineered for immediate utility and long-term financial transformation.

The defining moment for LMGX, however, will come in 2027, when the Security Token Offering (STO) will allow LMGX holders to convert their tokens into equity shares, a first-of-its-kind transition for the company and a major milestone in digital asset history.

“In 2027, we are introducing a new financial paradigm—one where blockchain assets seamlessly integrate with institutional finance. The LMGX STO will mark a shift in how digital investments evolve, offering our token holders the ability to transition from cryptocurrency investors to equity stakeholders. This is the natural evolution of digital finance, and Live Markets is leading the way,” the spokesperson stated.

Unlike speculative cryptocurrencies that thrive on hype, LMGX is rooted in tangible functionality. Built on Ethereum’s secure and scalable blockchain, it facilitates low-cost transactions, high-speed processing, and secure interactions across financial and trading platforms. Token holders will have access to personalized loyalty programs, staking rewards, and seamless investment opportunities, enhancing engagement while ensuring the long-term stability of the ecosystem.





The ICO framework reflects Live Markets’ commitment to fairness and transparency, eliminating private sales to ensure an equitable distribution model. Investors will acquire LMGX at a fixed rate of 1 LMGX = 1 USDC, with a total supply capped at 100 million tokens. Forty percent of the supply (i.e., 40,000,000 LMGX) will be allocated to the ICO, while the remainder will be distributed across liquidity reserves, product development, compliance funding, and operational expansion.

The spokesperson stated, “The token will first be listed on Crypto LMFX, providing immediate accessibility, before rolling out across major external exchanges to enhance liquidity and market presence.”

Regulatory groundwork for the STO is already underway, ensuring compliance with international financial regulations and reinforcing investor confidence in Live Markets' long-term stability. Unlike many blockchain projects that operate in legal gray areas, Live Markets has structured LMGX with full regulatory oversight, ensuring that its transition to an equity-backed instrument aligns with global financial standards.

With the ICO commencing in March 2025, Live Markets is inviting investors, institutions, and blockchain visionaries to take part in a transformative financial initiative, one that will bridge decentralized finance with structured investment frameworks.

To participate in the LMGX ICO, visit lmgxtoken.com .

For more information, follow us on our socials: X , Discord , Telegram , Instagram , and Facebook .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kevin Scott

Head of Media & Partnerships

kevin.scott@lmgxtoken.com

About Live Markets

Live Markets is the licensed entity responsible for the regulatory oversight and expansion of Crypto LMFX and the LMGX Token. Operating under LM Group, a global financial powerhouse known for its industry-leading foreign exchange brokerage LMFX and rapidly expanding digital asset exchange Crypto LMFX, Live Markets is bringing evolution to blockchain-driven finance.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Live Markets. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74ffd7c2-5319-4df4-9929-c53841121a76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aad4c828-6792-4bc4-823a-e75ea37c59fb

LMGX Token LMGX Token Tokenomics - LMGX Token Tokenomics - LMGX Token

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.