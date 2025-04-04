Dycio & Biggs Attorneys at Law filed requests for injunctive relief and claims for damages this week in the Fauquier County Circuit Court against the joint venture operating as Justice Escrow

Fairfax, VA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycio & Biggs Attorneys at Law (www.dyciobiggs.com) filed requests for injunctive relief and claims for damages this week in the Fauquier County Circuit Court against the joint venture operating as Justice Escrow. The pleading alleges (i) that Flatirons Bank of Colorado, Trellis Software, and related parties operated a joint venture to misappropriate Eastern Point Trust Company’s intellectual property associated with §468B Qualified Settlement Funds, and (ii) that there were multiple breaches of contractual agreements.

The complaint seeks injunctive relief and more than $250 million in damages, following the related settlement in which the Town of Lovel, WY, agreed to terminate all involvement with Flatirons, Justice Escrow, and associated parties in compromise for connected infringements against Eastern Point Trust Company. (See associated information) (https://icrowdnewswire.com/2025/03/19/town-of-lovell-wyoming-settles-collective-intellectual-property-infringement-claims-with-eastern-point-trust-company/)

About Eastern Point Trust Company

Eastern Point Trust Company is a pioneering and innovative trust administration service provider, delivering personalized solutions to attorneys, individuals, families, and institutions. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity, Eastern Point Trust Company offers a comprehensive range of trust-based and ministerial solutions. For more information, see: www.easternpointtrust.com

Name: Mark Dycio Company: Dycio & Biggs Phone: (703) 383-0100 Email: mdycio@dyciolaw.com Job Title: Princpal

