MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, April 11, 2025
TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
RAPIDCONNET: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: 
https://app.webinar.net/PLzvJeXNMdx
CALL: 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants)
  1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)


THE FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED APRIL 11, 2025, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:
North America Toll Free: (+1) 888 660 6345
International participants: (+1) 289 819 1450
Enter access code 51342 # on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.


