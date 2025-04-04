SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating DRVN, VIRT, EL, and ADM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Virtu Financial, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Accused of Misleading Investors

On February 20, 2025, Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Driven Brands Holdings Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 17, 2025, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Virtu Financial, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 31, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 12, 2025, Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.