Harry Theoharis: 'The danger of a third term in global institutions like the UNWTO'

Harry Theoharis

MADRID, SPAIN, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harry Theoharis, candidate for Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has issued a warning about the dangers of seeking a third term in global institutions, calling for action to restore trust and transparency in the UNWTO.Theoharis, quoting Abraham Lincoln's famous phrase, emphasized how power can reveal an individual's true character and how the desire to remain in power often outweighs the duty to leave. He pointed out that the UNWTO, like many UN agencies, faces structural flaws that make it vulnerable to the personalization of power due to minimal external oversight and weak internal controls."When a Secretary-General seeks a third term, it's not about continuity, it's about control. What began as an administration becomes a stronghold. What was meant to serve many begins to revolve around one," Theoharis stated.The candidate expressed concern about the division and discord generated among member states and highlighted the need for change to restore trust in the organization. His policy goals of Growth, Transparency, and Unity reflect the needs he has heard from member states.Theoharis pledged to implement a two-term limit for the UNWTO Secretary-General, strengthen governance with transparent and impartial selection and re-election processes, and establish independent oversight mechanisms to ensure full transparency."This is part of a program that will transform the organization from an entity managed by bureaucracy to one run by and for member states, its true owners," Theoharis affirmed.He called on all candidates to join him in a public commitment not to seek third terms and not to allow silent autocracy or manipulation of rules."We must build institutions that serve people, not personalities. Let's lead by example. Let's protect the principles we have been entrusted to preserve," Theoharis declared.In his closing statement, Theoharis committed to acting decisively to restore the principle of rotation in leadership and will formally convene the UNWTO's governing bodies to enshrine this rule clearly, bindingly, and future-proof."This change is not about a particular person or a mere campaign promise. It's about protecting the credibility, transparency, and democratic integrity of the UNWTO for new generations," Theoharis concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.