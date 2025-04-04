Minister Blade Nzimande holds bilateral meeting with Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Yesterday, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Blade Nzimande met with the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane.

This meeting follows a similar meeting held recently between Minister Nzimande and the Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube.

The meeting with Minister Nkabane forms part of Minister Nzimande's long-term programme to engage science-intensive departments.

The overall objective of this engagement is to enable the realisation of the mandate of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) by securing support from key state departments for the critical focus areas of the DSTI’s Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation (2022-2032).

Minister Nzimande’s programme to engage science-intensive state departments is also informed by the DSTI’s recently adopted mantra, which is: Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society.

Through this mantra, the DSTI seeks to significantly raise the profile and impact of science, technology and innovation within government and across key sectors of society.

The meeting with Minister Nkabane focused on a number of critical issues in the science, technology and innovation and post-school education and training landscape.

There was a strong emphasis on the need for the DSTI and DHET to ensure greater coordination in such areas as research and infrastructure, technology and human resources development and the common projects undertaken by both departments within universities and TVET colleges.

The Ministers also emphasised the importance of facilitating access for both departments to strategic national and international platforms and networks, strategic partnerships and opportunities and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and the exchange of critical information between the two departments.

The Ministers further agreed to set up an inter-departmental committee that will coordinate key joint projects and the overall cooperation between the two departments.

The Ministers further agreed to a follow-up meeting, which will be held soon to assess progress on some of the commitments made in the meeting. The meeting was very cordial and productive.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates