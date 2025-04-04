Ministers Ronald Lamola and Parks Tau brief media on South Africa's strategic approach to new US tariff regime, 4 Apr

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau will host a joint Media Briefing on South Africa's strategic approach to new US tariff regime.

The details of the Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: 4 April 2025 [FRIDAY]

Venue: Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) 1258 Lever Road, Headway Hill, Midrand

Time: 10:30

Media colleagues are requested to RSVP with Ms K Rapakuana RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

