Ministers Ronald Lamola and Parks Tau brief media on South Africa's strategic approach to new US tariff regime, 4 Apr
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau will host a joint Media Briefing on South Africa's strategic approach to new US tariff regime.
The details of the Media Briefing are as follows:
Date: 4 April 2025 [FRIDAY]
Venue: Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) 1258 Lever Road, Headway Hill, Midrand
Time: 10:30
Media colleagues are requested to RSVP with Ms K Rapakuana RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za
