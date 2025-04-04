Press release

4 April 2025 - N° 06

SCOR SE placed under examination for facts alleged against its former chairman

SCOR SE has been placed under examination as a legal entity in connection with a judicial investigation in France related to facts attributed to an association which allegedly attempted to obstruct the acquisition of Partner Re by the Covéa group in 2022.

SCOR SE has been placed under examination because of the alleged personal involvement of Denis Kessler in some of these facts, at a time when he was no longer SCOR SE’s legal representative, but the non-executive chairman of its board of directors.

SCOR SE firmly denies having had any direct or indirect involvement in the acts of which this association is accused.

This placement under examination in no way affects the Group's ability to pursue its activities in the normal course of business.

In any event, SCOR SE is presumed innocent, and vigorously denies any responsibility in connection with this matter.

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer









As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk,” SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.









The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.









For more information, visit: www.scor.com





Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com









Investor Relations

Thomas Fossard

InvestorRelations@scor.com









