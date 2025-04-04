Unipaas and Mastercard Join Forces to Boost Card Acceptance for SMEs via Vertical SaaS

LONDON, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipaas, the go-to embedded payments provider for SaaS platforms, has announced it is partnering with Mastercard to increase card acceptance for SMEs using vertical SaaS platforms where payments are still predominantly manual and offline. This collaboration aims to digitise and streamline transactions for software platforms’ SME users in underserved industries, where card usage has historically lagged behind.

By combining Unipaas’ fully embedded, compliant payment infrastructure with Mastercard’s global payment network and advanced fraud protection, the partnership provides SaaS platforms’ SME users with the tools to simplify payment processes, increase acceptance rates, and shift more transactions online.

David Avgi, Founder and CEO, Unipaas, said:

"Many SMEs using vertical SaaS platforms today still rely on manual, offline payment methods—causing inefficiencies, poor user experiences, and lost revenue opportunities. Our partnership with Mastercard is about changing that. Together, we’re unlocking the potential of card payments in industries where digitisation has been slow, giving software providers the power to offer fast, secure, and scalable embedded payments tailored to their customers’ needs.”

Unlocking New Value in Traditionally Offline Sectors

This partnership focuses on sectors such as health services, education, field services, and professional training—verticals where digital payments remain underutilised despite the growing adoption of SMEs via SaaS platforms. By embedding modern card processing capabilities into these platforms, Unipaas and Mastercard are helping providers:

Transition users from manual invoicing and bank transfers to card-based payments

Improve acceptance rates and transaction speed

Reduce operational complexity and overhead

Offer more convenient, secure, and user-friendly payment options

George Simon, Executive Vice President, Market Development at Mastercard, added:

“This collaboration with Unipaas underscores our commitment to providing seamless, secure, and optimised payments for businesses. By leveraging our extensive global network and advanced fraud protection, we are enabling SMEs using SaaS platforms to enhance their payment experiences, improve acceptance rates, and unlock new opportunities. Together with Unipaas, we are empowering SMEs using software providers to scale their operations and drive business growth with confidence.”

Empowering SaaS Platforms with Embedded Payment Capabilities

Unipaas’ end-to-end payment infrastructure allows SaaS platforms to embed branded payment services directly into their product—supporting major payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, direct debits, and instant bank transfers. All regulatory, compliance, and operational elements—including onboarding, AML, KYC/KYB, risk, and support—are fully managed by Unipaas.

This partnership is a key milestone in Unipaas’ mission to drive digital transformation in the SaaS payments space—helping SMEs using platforms in underserved verticals increase adoption, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver better customer experiences.

About Unipaas

Unipaas is the go-to Payment-as-a-Service provider for SaaS platforms, enabling them to embed fully tailored payment solutions directly into their software. Through a unified interface, Unipaas powers seamless payment experiences across online checkouts, e-invoicing, and in-person—supporting all major methods including cards, direct debits, and bank transfers. Our fully managed services handle everything from onboarding, compliance, and risk to operations and customer support—freeing our partners to focus on what they do best: growing their business and delivering exceptional user experiences. Backed by dedicated experts and cutting-edge technology, Unipaas turns payments into a strategic growth lever, helping platforms increase adoption, maximise monetisation, and deliver payment journeys their customers love.

