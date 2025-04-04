SA’s drought affected farmers score matched funding at annual soccer event

Release date: 04/04/25

The State Government will be matching donations, dollar for dollar, to support drought affected farmers at tomorrow’s third annual Rural Support Charity Match at Coopers Stadium.

As a curtain-raiser to the Adelaide United versus Sydney FC A-League game, fans are urged to arrive earlier and watch the Pick a Local, Pick SA! team, comprising of growers, retailers and wholesalers, who will take on a government team of Ministers, and parliamentarians and government representatives from both sides of politics, with kick off at 4.30pm.

The charity match is generously supported by Adelaide United, Foodland and BankSA.

Attendees are also encouraged to donate to the cause through the Rural Business Support Relief Fund.

Additional support for primary producers is also available through the Malinauskas Government’s $18 million Drought Support Package, which remains open for applications and primary producers are encouraged to apply.

In addition to the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme, the State Government has also provided over $1.8 million in support to deliver donated fodder to farmers around the state, with additional hay runs planned in the coming weeks.

The State Government is working through preparations for additional support.

The two teams will play a pre-match curtain-raiser game at Coopers Stadium on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with kick-off at 4:30 pm. Tickets to attend the match are available at Ticketek.

For more information and to donate visit: ruralbusinesssupport.org.au

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Malinauskas Government is proud to support this initiative that helps those who put food on the tables of South Australians.

Our primary producers are facing challenging times; we are seeing drought conditions across the state, other adverse weather conditions, biosecurity issues and impacts globally.

The Rural Support Charity Match is a wonderful way to bring people together and support our hardworking producers.

I am thrilled to announce that for every dollar that South Australian’s donate through the soccer game tomorrow, the South Australian Government will match dollar for dollar. This is a great way for South Australians to support our state’s primary producers.

Attributable to Angelo Demasi, CEO of SA Produce Market

Now in its third year, the South Australian Produce Market initiated charity soccer match has already raised an impressive $218,000. This year, we anticipate adding over $100,000 to that total.

South Australian growers have faced significant challenges, from extreme weather events to biosecurity threats, yet they remain resilient, continuing to supply the state with high-quality fresh produce.

We warmly welcome the State Government’s commitment to match all funds raised, doubling the impact of our efforts and further strengthening support for our industry and community.

Attributable to CEO of Rural Business Support, Brett Smith

Donations from the Rural Support Charity Match will go directly to where they are needed most — covering everyday essentials and providing farming families with critical breathing space while they focus on what comes next.

We are truly grateful to the government and the SA Produce market for their incredible support through this match.