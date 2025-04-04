New powers to tackle knife crime

Release date: 04/04/25

Stronger police powers to tackle knife crime have officially come into effect in South Australia.

The newly commenced reforms allow the Police Commissioner to declare certain places for the purposes of new wanding search powers. SAPOL will be required to gazette the declaration and notify the relevant authority in charge of that declared place.

New places that can now be declared to enable police to conduct metal detector searches include public transport hubs and vehicles, and shopping centre precincts.

The new reforms also give SA Police officers the ability to conduct metal detector searches on certain people – including people previously convicted of murder, manslaughter, causing harm, shooting at police, possessing an object with intent to kill or maim, or possessing a firearm with the intent to commit an offence.

Previously, police were only able to conduct a metal detector search on these cohorts if they had a reasonable cause to suspect they had or would commit an offence.

The commencement of these new reforms constitutes the first phase of the Government’s comprehensive knife crime package roll-out, with work continuing to be undertaken in preparation for the commencement of the new age of sale of knives, the new offence of supplying a knife to a minor, and the new requirement of safe storage of knives in retail premises.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This will be a significant step forward for police in tackling the issue of knife crime in our community and further adding to public safety.

Giving police greater powers to search individuals who may pose a threat will be an essential tool in combatting knife crime, while clear requirements on who officers need to notify prior to searches in certain places will ensure there is a level of transparency around them.

While there has not been any significant increase in knife-related crimes, it is important that police are equipped with the necessary powers to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Giving Police these new powers to wand search individuals means they can stop knife crime before it happens in South Australia.

It’s just one measure in a raft of changes to ensure our State has the toughest knife laws in the country.

We have boosted police funding by more than $300 million, to ensure there are more sworn officers on the beat and that those officers have the equipment they need to protect the community.

Attributable to Police Commissioner Grant Stevens

These amendments mean police will have more powers to conduct metal detector searches at more locations.

This will include locations such as shopping centres, public transport hubs, on public transport and at licensed premises. Previously, police were only able to conduct a metal detector search in certain locations.

The additional powers will allow police to better protect the community as they frequent different areas of South Australia.

Any steps we can take to improve safety within the community can only be positive.