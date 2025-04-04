4/3/25 – HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION RECOGNIZED WITH NATIONAL WILDFIRE MITIGATION AWARD

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION RECOGNIZED WITH NATIONAL WILDFIRE MITIGATION AWARD

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) has been recognized by the National Association of State Foresters as a leader in wildfire mitigation. HWMO was nominated by State Fire Protection Forester Mike Walker.

Walker, with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) wrote, “HWMO has been a leader in wildfire mitigation, advancing community-driven wildfire education, preparedness and risk reduction across the state for 25 years. Through its leadership in the Firewise and Neighborhood Ambassador Programs, HWMO works tirelessly to foster more prepared, connected communities and neighbors, advancing local solutions for long-term resilience. Following the devastating Lahaina wildfires in August

2023, HWMO stepped up to provide immediate technical support and guidance to impacted communities, reinforcing the critical importance of defensible space, preparedness, and community collaboration.”

The organization gained international attention after the Lahaina wildfires by providing technical expertise on recovery and future wildfire preparedness. HWMO fast-tracked hazard assessments for emerging Firewise communities to address urgent risks and expedite mitigation efforts. Last year alone, HWMO increased the number of Firewise communities from 15 to 24, with an additional 20 new sites actively working toward recognition.

Other key accomplishments Walker noted in his nomination letter for HWMO work completed in 2023 includes:

Delivered workshops and guidance for displaced, evacuated and scared communities on three islands for 10,000 residents.

Strengthened resilience in 18 existing Firewise sites and 20 emerging sites across the state.

Sustained collaboration and education through the Hawai‘i Firewise Peer Network.

Provided $75,000 in financial assistance for community mitigation projects.

Conducted more than 200 home ignition zone assessments, resulting in defensible space creation.

HWMO Co-Executive Director Nani Barretto commented, “Our partnership with DLNR/DOFAW and many others helps support our important work. In 2024 our staff grew from five people to 12. We’ve been able to build a robust and sustainable operational model by leveraging a diverse portfolio of funding sources.”

The work to find funding and grants is expected to be increasingly challenging, given the uncertainty of federal funding. “Federal funding is just one piece of the pie. We’re especially grateful that in recent years, local sources of support have emerged and grown—including funding from the state and county, philanthropic foundations, private organizations, individual donors and direct support from DOFAW. This diverse mix of support is what allows us to stay grounded, responsive, and sustainable in our work,” Barretto added.

Walker added, “In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires and during heightened wildfire risks, HWMO has become a trusted source for wildfire preparedness information and programming. Its ability to respond to diverse stakeholders during and after the Lahaina tragedy and during other fire events demonstrates its pivotal role in wildfire preparedness and resilience efforts.

HWMO was one of five organizations/individuals recognized at an awards ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 25.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]