Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Possible Claims Against TechTarget, Inc. (TGGT) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against TechTarget, Inc. (“TechTarget” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TTGT). The investigation concerns whether TechTarget and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2024, TechTarget disclosed that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon and were being restated” because of certain “errors” which had been identified. These financial statements included those filed with the Company’s Registration Statement and related to the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC.” On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.09 per share, from $25.54 per share on December 6, 2024, to close at $23.48 on December 9, 2024.

Then, on March 31, 2025, TechTarget disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its 2024 Annual Report. The Company revealed it needed to “further evaluate technical accounting matters,” related to its combination with the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses.” The Company disclosed “[b]ased on preliminary information” it “expects to record a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the business in the range of approximately $70m to $110m” for the 2024 fiscal year. On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.05 per share, from $14.81 per share on March 31, 2025, to close at $12.76 on April 1, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TechTarget securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

