Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2025 Operating Results

DALLAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that it expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before market on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 operating results on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c5d392d2&confId=80603 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 833.470.1428 and use the access code 580174 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator.

The live webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/299753902. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com .

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call on the company’s investor website.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544 jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

