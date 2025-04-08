Ivan Barnett Launches Serious Play: A New Consultancy for the Arts

Logo for Serious Play Detail of the New Mexico Museum of Art, photo by Ivan Barnett Portrait of Ivan Barnett

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned artist,curator, and arts mentor Ivan Barnett is proud to announce the official launch of Serious Play , a groundbreaking consultancy designed to empower museums, galleries, artists, and arts organizations in fostering deeper storytelling, innovative curation, and strategic growth.With four decades of visionary leadership in fine art, studio craft, exhibition curation, and mentorship, Barnett is launching Serious Play as a global resource for creatives looking to refine their artistic voice, build sustainable careers, increase profitability,and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.A Dynamic Approach to the ArtsSerious Play goes beyond traditional consulting by merging artistic vision with strategic insight, offering services tailored to the evolving landscape of contemporary art and cultural institutions.A New Era for Creative Professionals"The new wave of creative professionals won't be agency executives; they'll be independent consultants. Clients no longer want large teams; they want a small group of experts who can move fast, offer strategic guidance, and execute without bureaucracy. The best creatives will operate more like high-powered advisors than traditional ad executives, helping brands navigate an ever-shifting digital landscape."— From “The Death of the Creative Agency—and What’s Rising in Its Place”Serious Play embraces this new approach by offering expert-level advisory services that provide artists and institutions with a competitive edge in today’s fast-moving creative industries.Bridging Fine Art, Curation & Business“I’m excited to introduce Serious Play, a consultancy that supports artists, curators, and institutions in fostering innovation,storytelling, and strategic development without losing sight of the importance of play as part of the process,” says Ivan Barnett, Founder of Serious Play.“With decades of experience navigating fine art, studio craft, and curation, I know how crucial it is to tell a compelling story,create lasting relationships, and build an artistic legacy. Serious Play offers the expertise and insights necessary to elevate exhibitions, artist development, and audience engagement.”Join the Serious Play Community“Serious play is serious work.”— Tom Peters ( In Search of Excellence Visit SERIOUS-PLAY.CO to learn more and start the conversation.For further inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please contact:Ivan BarnettEmail: admin@serious-play.coPhone: +1-505-471-1014Fax: +1-505-474-2886About Serious PlaySerious Play is an arts consultancy founded by Ivan Barnett, offering expert coaching, curation, and strategic development for artists, galleries, museums, and arts organizations. With over four decades of experience, Barnett provides thoughtful mentorship and business insights to help creatives and institutions thrive in an ever-evolving art world.Follow Serious Play & Stay Connected 📍 Serious Play1704 Llano Street, STE B Box 237Santa Fe, NM 87505Copyright © 2025 Serious Play, All rights reserved.

