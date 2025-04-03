Study: Cannabis consumers under 50 are 6 times more likely to have heart attack 

People under age 50 who consume cannabis are 6.2 times more likely to experience a heart attack than individuals who do not, according to a study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It also found that cannabis users under 50 are 4.3 times more likely to experience an ischemic stroke and twice more likely to experience heart failure.



The study surveyed more than 4.6 million people under 50, and none had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, coronary artery disease or diabetes. None of the people also used tobacco.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.