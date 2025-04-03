Submit Release
Study: Cannabis consumers under 50 are 6 times more likely to have heart attack 

People under age 50 who consume cannabis are 6.2 times more likely to experience a heart attack than individuals who do not, according to a study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It also found that cannabis users under 50 are 4.3 times more likely to experience an ischemic stroke and twice more likely to experience heart failure. 
 
The study surveyed more than 4.6 million people under 50, and none had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, coronary artery disease or diabetes. None of the people also used tobacco. 

