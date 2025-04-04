Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Highly Anticipated New Album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, Produced by Icon Dave Cobb

New Single “Highway” Out Now – Pre-Order the New Album Now, Releases on August 22nd via Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have officially announced the release of their ninth studio album, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Journeyman Records. Produced by the legendary Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons), the new album finds the band firing on all cylinders—raw, reflective, and tighter than ever. Stream the single “Highway” HERE . Watch the official music video for “Highway” NOW PREORDER the New Studio Album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes.“It was an incredible honor to collaborate with Dave Cobb on our new record,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “Not only has he worked with artists we deeply admire, but he’s also been a producer we’ve respected for over a decade. Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes feels like a true reflection of who Robert Jon & The Wreck is as a band. From the moment we arrived in Savannah, GA, to record, we felt an immediate sense of comfort and ease—something rare in a typical studio environment. Being away from our usual routines, living together, and immersing ourselves in the new songs from start to finish created an album we are incredibly proud of. We can’t wait to share it with the world and bring it to life on stage.”Alongside the announcement, the band has shared their latest single, “Highway,” a soaring, mid-tempo rocker that showcases everything fans have come to love about The Wreck: blistering twin guitar harmonies, emotionally charged vocals, and a driving rhythm section. Produced by Cobb and recorded in Savannah, “Highway” blends the band’s classic heartland sound with fresh, cinematic urgency.“‘Highway’ is a favorite of ours on Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes—a song that started as a loose melodic concept on an acoustic guitar in Henry’s apartment, and evolved into a full-blown powerhouse,” adds Robert. “When we brought it into rehearsals in Costa Mesa, it just clicked with the band. Dave Cobb helped us elevate the track by pushing the tempo and building out the dynamics. Lyrically, it’s a heartfelt love song—wide open, full throttle, and impossible to get out of your head.”“It never strayed far from the original vision Robert, and I had,” notes guitarist Henry James. “Cobb brought a new level of spontaneity and emotional edge to the sessions. This track hits hard and still gives you the feels—it’s everything we love about rock ’n’ roll.”According to bassist Warren Murrel, the Savannah sessions represented a major turning point for the band: “For the first time in our band’s history, we had the opportunity to live at the studio while recording. Instead of dealing with LA traffic and squeezing in sessions between other commitments, we got to immerse ourselves fully in the music—writing, recording, and refining songs every day for over a week. It was an experience that allowed us to be completely present in the creative process. Dave Cobb has a way of getting under the hood of a song, pushing it further than we ever thought possible. His guidance challenged us in the best ways and helped bring this album to life in a way we’re truly proud of.”Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes captures the band at a creative peak, drawing from real-life experiences of love, loss, and redemption. Across ten riveting tracks, Robert Jon & The Wreck explore the full emotional spectrum, delivered with thunderous riffs, razor-sharp grooves, and some of their most compelling lyrics to date. The album was mixed by Greg Gordon, known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and Rival Sons. It will be available on CD, limited edition colored vinyl, and in special merch bundles, including an exclusive shirt and bandana package.“This album is a candid musical reflection of who we are today,” adds Henry. “Tales of love gone awry, love gone right, camaraderie, estrangement, lessons learned, dark shadows, and bright lights—all wrapped into one.”“Highway” follows the release of several acclaimed tracks from the upcoming album, including the fiery, John Oates co-written “Long Gone,” the introspective ballad “Ashes in the Snow,” and the high-octane “Sittin’ Pretty.” Each single has spotlighted a different facet of the band’s evolving sound, building anticipation for what promises to be their most ambitious album yet.The band is currently on the road for a packed 2025 tour that includes headline dates across Europe and North America, plus appearances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Askena Rock Festival, Hookrock, and Chinook Fest. With stops in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and major U.S. cities from New York to Fargo, fans worldwide will get to experience the new songs live for the first time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.robertjonandthewreck.com CD & Digital Track List1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark Angel6. Long Gone7. Better Of Me8. I Wanna Give It9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye10. Keep Myself CleanLP Track ListSide A1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark AngelSide B1. Long Gone2. Better Of Me3. I Wanna Give It4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye5. Keep Myself CleanSpring U.S and European DatesApril 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Affalter, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - The WellyApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy BirminghamMay 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - The Live RoomsMay 9 - Northampton, UK - Roadmember NorthamptonMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall StudioJune 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025Summer European DatesJune 20 - Vitoria, ES - Askena Rock FestivalJune 21 - Le Thor, FR - Le SonografJune 25 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-SaalJune 26 - Herschbach, DE - Haus HergispachJune 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open AirJune 28 - Hannover, DE - Blues GarageJune 30 - Koln, DE - Die KantineJuly 1 - Wurzburg, DE - PosthalleJuly 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ MarburgJuly 3 - Weert, NL - De BosuilJuly 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock FestivalJuly 5 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegSummer U.S. DatesAugust 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalAugust 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert SeriesAugust 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of HomerAugust 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAugust 16 - Madison IN - Madison RibberfestAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.