SVN | Vanguard Rises to #1 at the 2025 SVN Annual Conference in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 SVN Annual Conference in San Antonio was an incredible experience, bringing together top commercial real estate professionals from across the country to collaborate, learn, and celebrate our shared success. Thanks to the SVN® International Corp. team for organizing an outstanding event filled with insightful speakers, networking opportunities, and industry-leading discussions.

Managing Directors: Pat Millay, Joe Bonin, & Cameron Irons

This year was especially momentous for SVN | Vanguard—after eight years of dedication and growth, we are proud to announce that we have been named the #1 SVN office in the United States! Out of more than 220+ offices nationwide, our team’s commitment to excellence, collaboration, and client success propelled us to the top.

Celebrating Individual Excellence

Beyond our office’s success, we are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of our top-performing Advisors.

Congratulations to our TEAM as well as the many other SVN | Vanguard Advisors who took home awards. Your hard work and dedication continue to set new standards in our industry.

Looking Ahead: Partner with the #1 SVN Office

Achieving the top ranking is a testament to the trust our clients place in us. At SVN | Vanguard, we don't just close deals—we create long-term value for property owners, investors, and businesses across Southern California. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, lease, or invest in commercial real estate, our team has the expertise, market knowledge, and nationwide network to help you achieve your goals.

Are you ready to work with the best? Contact SVN | Vanguard today and let’s discuss how we can maximize your real estate investments. Visit https://svnvanguard.com/ or call us at 619-442-9200 to get started.

Thank you again to SVN® International Corp. for an unforgettable conference, and congratulations to all the winners. Here’s to another year of growth, innovation, and success!

About SVN Vanguard

SVN Vanguard is a full-service commercial real estate company with offices in Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Vista. The SVN International network is comprised of 200 offices and 2,000 advisors. SVN has more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. The SVN commitment to collaborate and cooperate combined with our geographical coverage gives SVN the advantage in serving our client’s real estate needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c861f6ce-d96f-4643-a04d-c7a38152d3de

SVN | Vanguard Award #1 Ranked Firm SVN | Vanguard Team at the 2025 SVN Annual Conference in San Antonio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.