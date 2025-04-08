Marnie Thies, Marnie Thies Violin Lessons

Marnie Thies of Marnie Thies Violin Lessons Shares Violin Lesson Structure for Intermediate-Level Students

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marnie Thies of proviolin.com is a full-time Suzuki violin instructor. Marnie Thies Violin Lessons focuses on nurturing both technical proficiency and musical expression, guiding students from basic violin skills to more advanced techniques. This article delves into the structure of Marnie Thies Violin Lessons for intermediate violin students, focusing on key components such as technical development, musicality, and advanced study materials, aimed at building proficiency and fostering artistic growth.

Fostering Technical Skills and Musical Expression

For any intermediate violinist, developing a strong foundation in technical skills is crucial. Marnie Thies Violin Lessons focus on key areas such as note reading, hand positions, dynamic contrasts, and vibrato—each contributing to a more refined, expressive performance. As students move beyond basic techniques, the focus shifts to not just playing the correct notes, but playing them with emotional depth. One of the most significant milestones in an intermediate violinist’s journey is mastering vibrato, a technique that enables players to add greater depth of expression to their music.

Mastering Note Reading and Hand Positions

Mastering note reading and hand positions is essential for technical progress in intermediate students. Hand positions refer to the placement of the left hand on the fingerboard, including finger placement, wrist alignment, and thumb positioning, which allows access to different notes and ranges on the instrument. Marnie Thies emphasizes the importance of fluency in reading music, understanding how to play in different positions, and accurately interpreting sheet music. As students become comfortable with basic positions, they begin exploring more advanced finger placements for higher notes on the violin.

To teach advanced positions, Thies uses "Introducing the Positions," Volume One by Harvey S. Whistler, which introduces third and fifth positions as a foundation for mastering complex techniques. Flashcards are a vital tool in helping students learn note names, finger placements, and string positions. By identifying, naming, and playing notes while stating the corresponding string and finger numbers, students engage in a multi-sensory approach—visual, auditory, and kinesthetic—that fosters a deeper understanding of these concepts.

For additional practice in third and fifth positions, Thies uses exercises from "100 Violin Etudes, Op. 32," Book Two by Hans Sitt. Exercises from “Introducing the Positions,” Volume Two by Harvey S. Whistler reinforce hand positions and note reading for second, fourth, sixth, and seventh positions, expanding technical abilities through flashcards and multi-sensory methods. For further practice in sixth and seventh positions, Thies incorporates exercises from "100 Violin Etudes, Op. 32," Book Four by Hans Sitt to help students refine their skills in these positions.

Developing Expression with Vibrato

Vibrato is a key milestone for intermediate students. Thies views it as both a technical skill and a means of expressing emotional nuance. The technique involves controlled wrist or arm motion to vary pitch. Students learn to adjust the speed and width of their vibrato to convey emotions—using a slower, wider vibrato for calmness and a faster, narrower one for intensity.

Marnie Thies tailors each student's vibrato development to their individual needs, recognizing that vibrato requires time, a relaxed left hand, and careful attention to detail. Before starting vibrato exercises, students focus on relaxing their left hands and eliminating tension, both of which are crucial for achieving fluid and controlled motion. At Marnie Thies Violin Lessons, Marnie Thies takes a patient and methodical approach, progressively introducing exercises that help students master vibrato and other techniques step by step. The goal is to produce a smooth, pleasing sound with vibrato that enhances musical expression.

Advanced Study Materials for Continued Growth

To further challenge her students, Thies incorporates advanced study materials that go beyond traditional methods. Resources like Josephine Trott’s "Melodious Double Stops" and Harvey S. Whistler’s "Introducing the Positions" offer more intricate exercises that refine techniques such as intonation, finger stability, and hand precision.

A particular focus in intermediate lessons is double stops—playing two notes simultaneously on different strings. This technique strengthens the left-hand frame and improves finger independence. Double stops also help students develop a deeper understanding of tuning and intonation, which are essential for more advanced violin techniques. By practicing these exercises, students improve their ability to play multiple notes at once while enhancing their overall control and tone quality.

Improving Sight-Reading and Musical Independence

Sight-reading is another key focus in Thies’s lessons, as it plays a crucial role in developing a violinist's independence and versatility. Marnie Thies incorporates exercises from “60 Studies for the Violin, Op. 45, Books 1 & 2" by Franz Wohlfahrt to improve students' ability to quickly interpret new music, focusing on both rhythmic and melodic accuracy. Sight-reading practice builds confidence, enabling students to approach unfamiliar pieces with ease and increasing their overall musical independence.

Tailoring Lessons to Meet Individual Needs

Thies understands that every student has unique strengths and challenges. She tailors her lessons to meet these individual needs, ensuring that each student progresses at their own pace. Whether a student struggles with a specific technique or is eager to learn more advanced repertoire, Marnie Thies adapts her teaching methods to provide the necessary support. This personalized approach fosters both technical proficiency and artistic expression in a supportive, encouraging environment.

In-Person and Online Lessons

In addition to in-person lessons in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the communities of Falcon Heights and North Oaks, Thies also offers online lessons, which have proven to be just as effective as face-to-face instruction. Through her online platform, Thies has seen students thrive, demonstrating that distance learning can offer the same high-quality education when properly structured. Marnie intends to expand her teaching locations to include Blaine/Coon Rapids or another area in Anoka County.

If you are interested in learning from Marnie Thies Violin Lessons, she can be reached at proviolin.com to start your violin journey or to further develop your existing skills.

