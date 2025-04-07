Burble Creativity to Sponsor Autism Health Summit in San Diego, California

Announcement for the Autism Health Summit Burble Logo Taylor Cole, Founder of Burble Creativity

Hundreds of parents and experts are coming to San Diego April 11-13 to learn about the most recent developments in autism research, therapies, and more.

By sharing information and insights in a non-judgmental and collaborative way, this conference can aid families and individuals on the spectrum.” — Jay Goth, CEO

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burble Creativity, Inc. , an innovative technology company specializing in sensory-based storytelling experiences, will be a sponsor of the Autism Health Summit (AHS) being held in San Diego, California from April 11th through the 13th. The Summit is a parent-driven two-day conference committed to addressing all aspects of autism, with presentations covering a wide range of topics related to healing the underlying conditions associated with autism and other neurological disorders. More information is available at www.ahsconference.com The Summit assists parents who have concerns about their child’s diagnosis, including options for alternative medicine, nutrition, schooling, therapies, and more. Many parents are turning to biomedical treatments and therapies and most of these treatments are low-risk and some have the potential to be life-changing. The conference connects parents and caregivers with a wide range of resources, including doctors, advocates, medical professionals, and parents who have successfully experienced improvements in their children’s symptoms.The Summit begins on Friday, April 11 with a wide variety of topics covered throughout the day. They include commentary from advocates, various approaches to holistic and alternative therapies, information on underlying conditions, and a special recorded message from the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy.At 2:10 pm on that Friday, Taylor Cole, the Founder and Chairman of Burble Creativity, will present on the topic of “A New Way of Storytelling,” Burble’s approach to Minimally Defined Immersive Storytelling engages a child’s imagination in a unique way, using light, sound and story.“Our patented minimally defined immersion really sparks kids’ imaginations,” said Cole. “This is the key to providing a different experience – each time the story is shared, you can envision an entirely different version. We can’t wait to partner with researchers to examine and quantify some of the results we have been seeing in our demo sessions.”The Burble Story Tent has been under development for over seven years. Hundreds of sessions have been attended by children of all types and ages. Many children on the autism spectrum have demonstrated a particular attraction to the tents.“We are pleased to be able to sponsor this event,” stated Jay Goth, CEO of Burble Creativity. “April is Autism Acceptance month, so this program fits right in. Autism Acceptance Month celebrates and honors the experiences and identities of Autistic individuals. It emphasizes understanding, inclusion, and support, moving beyond awareness towards meaningful acceptance. By sharing information and insights in a non-judgmental and collaborative way, this conference can aid families and individuals on the spectrum.”About the Autism Health Summit:Join hundreds of parents and experts to learn about the most recent developments in autism research, treatment options, therapies, and more. Whether your child is recently diagnosed, or you have years of experience, you will walk away from the conference with a plan for the next steps in your autism journey.The Autism Health Summit is proudly hosted by Autism Health Inc., a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering families impacted by autism. Through its mission-driven work, Autism Health Inc. provides access to integrative health resources, expert coaching, and educational opportunities that support whole-child wellness. Proceeds from the conference help fund scholarships, outreach programs, and vital services for families in need, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive. For more information or to donate, please go to www.AutismHealth.com About Burble Creativity, Inc.Burble Creativity is a California corporation dedicated to providing a new and unique experience using Minimally Defined Immersion. For more information on Burble and its mission, visit www.burblecreativity.com . For information on Burble’s crowdfunding offering, visit www.invest.burblecreativity.com

