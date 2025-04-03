TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Apr. 3 - Apr. 9, 2025

Click here to subscribe to the Region 3 Lane Closure Report

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing and bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for bridge texture coating and resurfacing (MM 46.6 – 50).

Digital sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane closures on I-24 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement as part of the Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (MM 55 – 57).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/6 and 4/7, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The outside lane will be closed on I-24 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 64 – 72).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Nightly 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

Curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound for ADA curb ramp upgrades at the Exit 205 off-ramp to 46th Avenue and West Nashville.

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-40 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 208 – 210).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

• Daily, There will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Various construction activities.

• 4/3, 1 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 westbound for setting a mast arm on the off-ramp near the Donelson Pike Interchange (MM 214.4 – 218).

• 4/7 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 for removing temporary barrier walls (MM 214 – 218).

Digital sign replacement.

• 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-40 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 258 – 264).

Soil boring.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on both directions of I-40 for soil boring for truck stop (MM 266 – 267.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Streetlight conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-440 in both directions for LED streetlight conversion from Charlotte Avenue to South Lyle Lane and ramps 1, 1A, and 3 (MM 36.12 - 36.15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation on I-65 northbound (MM 79.8).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• 4/3 – 4/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for paving and construction work.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Pavement evaluation.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/10 and 4/11, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-65 northbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 46 – 52).

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a right shoulder and lane closure on I-65 southbound for CCTV repair (MM 102 – 104).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and paving.

• 4/6 and 4/7, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 southbound for milling and paving (MM 66.2 – 66.7). Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-65 northbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 70 – 74).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/4 and 4/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-840 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 27 – 29).

Milling and paving.

• 4/7 – 4/9, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on both directions of I-840 for milling and paving (MM 29 – 31).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for pacing from Jefferson Pike to Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-840 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 66 – 71).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 9.6 – 15.77).

Sidewalk installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Outside lane closures on SR 1 for sidewalk improvements (MM 26.25 – 26.78).

Bus stop shelter.

• 4/8 – 4/11, Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 for the installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 18.61 – 18.93).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating closures along SR 112 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 0.97 – 5.72).

Barrier wall repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The northbound right lane of SR 112 will be closed for barrier wall repair (MM 3.14 – 4.18).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for LED street light conversion from Gallatin Pike to Lebanon Pike and ramps 14, 14B, 10, 8, and Sterling Street to 63rd Avenue North. (MM 7.9 – 18.2).

Bridge inspection.

• 4/7 – 4/9, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The westbound right lane will be closed on SR 155 for bridge inspection (MM 13.75).

Aerial utility install.

• 4/6, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on SR 155 to replace aerial utilities at the Moorewood Drive underpass (MM 16.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The right lane on SR 24 will be closed for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 7.71 – 8.02).

Drain installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The westbound lane on SR 24 will be closed for sewer drain installation (MM 17.97 – 18.03).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.94).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., All westbound lanes will be closed on SR 45 for roadway repair (MM 16.27 – 16.85).

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 4.53 – 8.44).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.45).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 Gallatin Pike South for fiber installation at Woodruff Street going south to Gallatin Pike South at Briley Parkway (MM 16.64 – 18.34).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MACON COUNTY SR 141

• Continuous, SR 141 Green Grove Road near intersection of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for excavation and repair of a gas line. Detours will be in place. (MM 4.8 – 4.84).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Ditch cleaning.

• 4/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 48 for ditch cleaning (MM 6.7 – 6.9). Flaggers will be present and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

Various construction activities.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

Various construction activities.

• 4/4 8 p.m. – 4/7 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a full closure of the SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) to the I-840 eastbound ramp for the grading, drainage, concrete pouring, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, and signals (MM 5 – 9). There will be detour signs routing traffic to the Exit 57 turn around.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 269

Culvert replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 269 will be closed for drain replacement (MM 18.5 – 19.5). A detour will be in place.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Shoulder maintenance.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on SR 6 for shoulder cleaning and reshaping (MM 0 – 17).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

• 4/3 – 4/9, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a full road closure on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 3.0). Detours will be in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Sr 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 9.67).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pavement repair.

• Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 96 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 26.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation as part of the construction of concrete box bridges and paving from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26. There will be flagging operations (MM 8.5 – 10).



