One year after launch, state’s enhanced enforcement in Oakland recovers 3,217 stolen vehicles, arrests 1,823 suspects

In 2025 alone, officers have made 398 arrests, recovered 614 stolen cars, and seized 30 firearms. The enhanced operation in the region places additional California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel to help take down property theft and violent crime, including gun violence. The CHP’s operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

CHP’s support in Oakland began in February 2024. In July 2024, Governor Newsom announced an additional surge, quadrupling the number of shifts CHP officers worked in the region. This was in addition to the installation of a network of 480 high-tech cameras in the East Bay, which includes 190 on state highways and 290 in the city of Oakland. This camera network allows law enforcement agencies to identify vehicle attributes beyond license plate numbers, enabling the CHP, local law enforcement, and allied agencies to search for vehicles suspected to be linked to crimes and receive real-time alerts about their movement.

Overall, the cameras have aided law enforcement in numerous investigations and, most recently, led to the arrest of a road rage shooting suspect in March 2025 in San Bernardino.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Through a state, county, and city partnership, the CHP saturates high-crime areas, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime. The Newsom administration has provided similar CHP support to regional crime hot spots throughout California, including Bakersfield and San Bernardino.

In August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.