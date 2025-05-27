Submit Release
National Mental Health Alliance Day-Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in Louisville, Kentucky at the National Mental Health Alliance Day as we provide presentations on the following topics: Mental Health, Addiction, Fentanyl, and Human Trafficking.

Our purpose driven mission is based on the United States broken foster care system and overwhelming statistics with children human trafficked daily before our eyes. According to Saved in America, there are more than 365,000 missing children in our country each year. 30% of those missing are being trafficked (approximately 109,000 children).

Barilla Consulting is hosting an event in all 50 states including 2 territories (Guam and Puerto Rico) to discuss these concerns. Together we can provide a solution to end child displacement in the foster care system and child human trafficking. For more information to support our national movement or media interview we can be reached at 214-422-6690.

Open to the community - Free to attend *Pre - Registration required for catering. Together we can make a difference!

800 W. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202

Margie Barilla
Barilla Consulting
+1 214-754-9739
