From Pen to Podium, It’s All About Empowerment: How Brandspire Transforms Non-Fiction Books into Catalysts of Change

More than a culmination of one’s life and expertise, a published book is considered a powerful business card in today’s world. A striking 82% of Americans believe authorship is their destiny, but sadly, only 15% attempt the writing process, and less than 1% complete it. Those who escape the doom of withered literary dreams celebrate their commitment and effort, excited to see their contribution trailblaze through the universe. Often, especially in the entrepreneurial, non-fiction context, this buzz is short-lived. When reality inevitably sets in, it’s clear that months of hard work aren’t paying off, and the book is on its way to oblivion.

Since 2019, Brandspire has been addressing the unique needs of first-time authors and thought leaders, ensuring their life’s works travel to the realms of success and recognition they deserve. The company Brandspire, founded by Kinga Stabryla, a Marketing Strategist specializing in non-fiction, utilizes a plethora of channels available in the digital world, from social media to podcasts to speaking engagements. Its mission? To get every client in front of the right audience and cement their position in the industry.

With this fusion of robust strategies, personal touch, and the founder’s passion, the company has worked with a kaleidoscope of clients, from billionaires, social entrepreneurs, SMEs, and educators to leaders. Through a full-suite service offering, including branding, website design, funnel development, and copywriting, Brandspire ensures that every ‘author’ added to a business profile is more than empty words.

Since founding Brandspire, Stabryla has witnessed the immense impact and power of targeted marketing, playing an instrumental role in many success stories. But beyond tears of joy and a sense of accomplishment, she has also experienced many gaps, misconceptions, and challenges that prevail in the industry. Driven by the belief that ‘the book that changes your life the most is the one you write yourself,’ she set out to address these inefficiencies.

As she noticed, non-fiction authors are typically motivated by three reasons: to leave a legacy, to be recognized as the top field expert, and/or to generate business leads. Inspired by publishers’ promises and a vision of their fantasies coming true, entrepreneurs, managers, and thought leaders dedicate months of their lives to writing, working overtime to finish what they started. “The writing process alone is remarkably valuable,” adds the founder. “After all, it helps you look at your business more maturely, with clarity. But personal growth is not why businesspeople release books, is it?”

Publishing is just the first step. Since publishing houses are exactly that, they don’t (for a good reason) provide marketing services, leaving first-time authors confused and overwhelmed. On the other hand, advertising experts don’t specialize in publishing. What makes it worse is that these two departments rarely communicate. Who suffers the most? Aspiring authors who, to share their wisdom with others, have to navigate a complex, seemingly impossible-to-solve maze.

The common misconception that book royalties are the end goal adds fuel to the fire, resulting in an outflux of mediocre books with mediocre marketing strategies getting mediocre results. While royalties, bestselling status, and other recognitions are undeniably a bonus, they are only the tip of the iceberg of what non-fiction authors should tap into. “Why would you want a $5 or $10 sale off an online bookstore if you could get a corporate contract for $20,000?” she muses. “That’s one of the biggest pitfalls I’ve seen—not thinking of your work as an integral part of the business strategy.”

Ninety-four percent of non-fiction sales happen in the first year, followed by deafening silence. It’s clear that publishing is not what most grapple with; it’s maintaining prominence in an era where anyone can be an author. At the helm of Brandspire, Stabryla guides clients toward a much different path, one where a book is more than a pretty bow adorning a bio but a valuable resource bank used—by others and the author—for years to come. For that reason, the founder believes that distributing books for free is better than limiting sales to major online retailers.

“Your writing offers a peek into your value and expertise. If you don’t market correctly, finding people willing to pay for ‘yet another entrepreneur’s venture into authorship’ will be nearly impossible. If it’s accessible for free, more potential clients or future partners will request it. The same goes for snippets, workbooks, or graphs. Instead of keeping them exclusive to the pages, you can capture attention online,” she adds. “With this interest, business doors will open naturally, generating more profits than book sales ever could.”

While Brandspire’s strategy varies depending on unique client needs, one element cannot be compromised: building a personal brand that others can relate to. Instead of brushing over all the ups and downs of the process and sharing nothing but successes, it’s important to be raw and authentic. Talk about the tough times and how one got through them, share both strengths and weaknesses, and become someone people not only respect for their knowledge but also for their humanity and honesty.

After helping hundreds of professionals stand out in a saturated market, Brandspire’s founder is ready to listen to her own advice for the launch of It’s Not About You: How to Put Clients First to Transform Your Sales and Marketing, a literary tool she co-authored with Aileen Boyle. “I always ask clients, ‘Why are you doing this? What do you do for your clients? Who’s your audience? How does the book fit into the business?” she adds. “Answering these questions myself has been an interesting process, and I’m excited to watch how this journey unfolds.”

While the founder’s career revolves around amplifying voices and propelling authors to new heights, a significant part of her free time is dedicated to empowering underserved communities and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through keynote speeches at universities and initiatives that raise awareness across schools, she expands the horizons of kids whose dreams are limited by circumstances, sharing her perspective on the power of influence, human-centrism, and career development with those who need encouragement.

For her, this motivation is personal. A Polish immigrant who ended up in the UK with no English proficiency, the founder understands how poverty and lack of opportunities can shape one’s life choices and self-esteem. Initially a law graduate, her dreams of instituting systemic change quickly faded when she realized it was not where her true passion lay.

“For so long, I used to feel like I wasn’t worthy of a corporate job. At one point, my self-worth was completely non-existent, and I found myself working for free. Eventually, I realized how people took advantage of that and decided to build my confidence and regain the power I had lost long before,” she reflects. “That’s why, when an author comes through my doors, I just want to help them uncover their potential. Most of the time, they seek my help after getting burned by too many people not properly explaining how it works. They come to Brandspire with no hope left, and we help them blossom again. That’s the most rewarding part, not accolades or royalties but seeing the personal transformation of every person.”

