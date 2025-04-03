Author pledges portion of book royalties to Thurgood Marshall College Fund; presidents and chancellors presented with copies at HBCU Fly-In

Washington, D.C., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The author of an authoritative history of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) pledged a portion of the royalties from her book to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). Inspired by the work and the gesture, Dr. Harry L. Williams , president & CEO of TMCF, presented copies of the book to presidents and chancellors of two- and four-year HBCUs and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs).



Deondra Rose , author of “The Power of Black Excellence: HBCUs and the Fight for American Democracy,” pledged 50 percent of the royalties of the book to support TMCF. Rose is the Kevin D. Gorter Associate Professor of Public Policy at the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.

Rose’s book looks at the history of HBCUs and the role they’ve played in enhancing American democracy. It was released in September 2024 and received a review in Kirkus Reviews .

The author connects HBCUs and the development of American democracy in several ways, including empowering Black citizens; reshaping political power; fostering political leadership; and challenging conventional wisdom. Rose also stresses that policy makers promote democracy itself by supporting HBCUs.

The book was a prominent topic of TMCF’s annual Presidents and Chancellors HBCU Fly-In in Washington, D.C., as Dr. Williams presented each attending president and chancellor with a copy.

“We’re honored that Dr. Rose included TMCF in this way in her illuminating look at the long-term effect HBCUs have on Black life and success,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s important and necessary to spread her message to our colleagues at our member schools, from the administration down to the newest students.”

“The Power of Black Excellence” is also the inaugural recipient of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) Book of the Quarter award. The Payne Center’s Book of the Quarter award recognizes English-language books published within the past two years that relate to equity and justice, and/or are grounded in scholarship from or about HBCUs.

“Dr. Rose’s book provides a critical historical context that complements the quantitative data and policy insights generated by our research,” Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director and research scientist at the Payne Center, said. “It underscores the vital role HBCUs play in shaping American democracy and fostering economic opportunity. Her work is a significant contribution to understanding the multifaceted impact of these institutions.”

“The Power of Black Excellence” is available from Oxford University Press , Amazon.com and other major booksellers.

