'100% Doraemon & FRIENDS' Tour Makes Its Mainland China Debut at JingAn Kerry Centre, Bringing an Exciting Wave of Nostalgia and Fun to Shanghai

Shanghai, China, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated '100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS' Tour has officially arrived in mainland China, launching at Shanghai's JingAn Kerry Centre (JAKC) on March 29. Organized by JAKC and AllRightsReserved (ARR) in collaboration with Fujiko Pro, this extraordinary exhibition brings the beloved world of Doraemon to fans in Shanghai, following its successful run in Hong Kong in 2024.

A Grand Opening with Esteemed Guests

The opening ceremony, held on March 28 at Anyi Road, was graced by distinguished guests, including Jin Lei, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Song YiWen, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Consumer Promotion Center; Xia Lin, Deputy Director of the Jing’an District Commission of Commerce; Doreen Lee, Chief Advisor of Investment Properties at Kerry Properties Limited; SK Lam, Founder of ARR; and Jitsuko Katsumata, CEO of Fujiko Pro. Their presence marked a significant moment for this cultural phenomenon’s arrival in mainland China.

A Journey into the World of Doraemon

Running from March 29 to May 5, this 38-day immersive exhibition spans multiple themed zones across the North and South Retail areas of JAKC. The event features life-sized sculptures, interactive exhibits, exclusive merchandise, and themed culinary experiences, offering visitors a magical journey into the world of Doraemon.

Highlights include:

- 117 life-sized Doraemon sculptures, showcasing various designs from the anime and manga.

- The '100% Doraemon Theatre', premiering an exclusive Shanghai edition of Gian Recital World Tour produced by Shin-Ei Animation.

- A dedicated Manga Art Exhibition Hall, featuring original artwork, a replica of Fujiko F. Fujio’s study, and interactive manga experiences.

- A limited-time pop-up shop, offering exclusive Doraemon-themed collectibles, plush keychains, and souvenirs.

- A 12-meter-tall inflatable Doraemon sculpture, adding a striking landmark to West Nanjing Road.

- Special food collaborations, bringing Doraemon-inspired dishes to select JAKC restaurants.

Celebrity Buzz and Social Media Sensation

Even before its official launch, the '100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS' Tour had already captured widespread attention. On March 8, a preview event on International Women’s Day saw the giant inflatable Doraemon and nearly 100 life-sized sculptures take over Anyi Road, drawing massive crowds and sparking viral social media discussions.





Celebrities such as Stephen Chow, Jay Chou, Louis Koo, Joey Yung, and Carina Lau shared exclusive themed souvenirs from the Shanghai stop, amplifying the event’s reach and further boosting its appeal among fans and collectors.





A Cultural and Commercial Phenomenon

Doraemon, created by legendary manga artist Fujiko F. Fujio, has transcended generations and borders, making this exhibition a landmark event for Shanghai’s cultural and commercial landscape. Jitsuko Katsumata, CEO of Fujiko Pro, shared her excitement: "Shanghai’s vibrant energy mirrors the futuristic worlds where my father envisioned Doraemon’s adventures. This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to those shared memories."

JAKC, known for pioneering experiential consumption, has strategically aligned with major global IPs to enhance Shanghai’s international tourism appeal. Following the success of 2023’s 'Delight Your Winter' and 2024’s 'Unwrap Your Wonders', this Doraemon event marks another milestone in JAKC’s strategy of integrating culture, commerce, and tourism.



Exclusive Ticketing Information

Tickets are available on Maoyan, with both free and ticketed areas ensuring accessibility for all visitors.



- General Admission: ¥130 (Weekdays) / ¥150 (Weekends & Holidays)

- Child Ticket: ¥100 (Weekdays) / ¥120 (Weekends & Holidays)

- Premium Set: ¥320 (Limited to 3,000 sets, includes exclusive acrylic pins and stickers)



Looking Ahead: A New Hub for Cultural Tourism

With Shanghai positioned as China’s premier inbound tourism destination, the '100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS' Tour aligns perfectly with the city's growth as a cultural hub. JAKC continues to drive experiential retail trends, seamlessly blending pop culture with urban development. This exhibition cements JAKC’s reputation as a cultural and commercial landmark, further energizing the West Nanjing Road business district and solidifying Shanghai’s status as a global metropolis.



For more information, follow official Doraemon accounts on Weibo, Red Note, and Douyin, or visit JAKC’s official platforms.



Media Inquiries:

- JingAn Kerry Centre:

Xiwei Nie

xiwei.nie@kerryprops.com



- AllRightsReserved:

Karie Cheung

karie@allrights-reserved.com



- T3 Communications:

Summer Gong

summer.gong@t3-china.com



Tickets available now on Maoyan – Don’t miss the chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime Doraemon adventure!



About JingAn Kerry Centre

JingAn Kerry Centre is one of the most iconic mixed-use development projects of Kerry Properties Limited.





