Phantom Digital Named Finalist for Digital Agency of the Year at the Prolific North Champions Awards

Female founder of Phantom Digital Justine Mclaughlin Finalist Badge Phantom Digital Logo

Phantom Digital is a finalist for Digital Agency of the Year – Small - at the Prolific North Champions Awards 2025, celebrating Northern digital excellence!

Being recognised for Digital Agency of the Year reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and the growing impact of women in business.” — Justine Mclaughlin

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Digital Named Finalist for Digital Agency of the Year – Small - at the Prolific North Champions Awards Phantom Digital, a leading digital marketing agency based in Liverpool, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for Digital Agency of the Year – Small - at the prestigious Prolific North Champions Awards 2025.The Prolific North Champions Awards celebrate the very best in creative and digital innovation across the North of England, and this recognition marks a significant milestone for Phantom Digital. Competing alongside some of the most accomplished agencies in the region, this nomination underscores Phantom Digital’s commitment to delivering exceptional marketing solutions and innovative strategies for its clients.“Being named a finalist for Digital Agency of the Year is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our team,” said Justine McLaughlin, Founder and Managing Director of Phantom Digital. “As a female-led business, this recognition is especially meaningful, as it highlights the growing impact of women in the digital and creative industries. We’re honoured to be recognised among such talented businesses, and this achievement reflects our dedication to helping our clients thrive in today’s competitive digital landscape.”Founded with a vision to provide bespoke marketing automation, website design, and 24/7 digital support, Phantom Digital has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for businesses across a variety of sectors including financial services, renewable energy, and payroll sectors. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, the agency has achieved remarkable success, including an 80% client retention rate and a turnover of just over £400,000 in just two years with a team of 4.Beyond delivering exceptional results for clients, Phantom Digital is deeply committed to giving back to the local community. The agency actively supports local charities and initiatives, providing pro bono digital marketing services and resources to help these organisations amplify their impact. This dedication to community support reflects Phantom Digital’s ethos of combining business success with meaningful contributions to society.With a team of experts passionate about innovation and client success, Phantom Digital continues to push boundaries, offering unique services like its “on-call digital team” package, which provides businesses with flexible, 24/7 access to marketing expertise.The Prolific North Champions Awards will take place at a highly anticipated ceremony, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements in digital and creative industries.Phantom Digital is a Liverpool-based digital marketing agency offering a full suite of services, including website design, marketing automation, graphic design, and creative support. With a commitment to innovation and a client-first approach, Phantom Digital provides businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving digital world.For more information about Phantom Digital, visit https://phantomdigital.co.uk About Prolific North Champions AwardsThe Prolific North Champions Awards is an annual event that recognises excellence in the creative and digital sectors across the North of England. The awards celebrate the individuals and businesses driving innovation and success in the industry.Media Contact:Justine McLaughlinFounder & Managing DirectorPhantom DigitalPhone: 0151 271 5707Email: justine@phantomdigital.co.uk

Introducing Phantom Digital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.