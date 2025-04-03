Ashley Lewis: The Visionary Entrepreneur Behind the Beet Box and Beyond

Step inside The Beet Box Church Hill — where good vibes, nourishing food, and community come together.

Founder of The Beet Box expands to Church Hill and launches new ventures with community at the core.

Opening in Church Hill is a full-circle moment for me. It’s about creating even more space for people to eat well, feel good, and be part of something bigger than just food.” — Ashley Lewis

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley Lewis, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind The Beet Box , a beloved Black-owned eatery, is once again raising the bar for Richmond’s dining scene with the grand opening of her second location in Church Hill. Known for her unwavering commitment to health, inclusivity, and community, Ashley is expanding The Beet Box’s reach while continuing to innovate through new ventures like Melt Wax Salon.What began as a single, health-focused eatery has become a city favorite — a vibrant, welcoming space where everyone can enjoy flavorful, nourishing food. The original location continues to offer a fully plant-based menu, while the new Church Hill location will introduce high-protein options for guests seeking more variety. These additions are designed to fuel the body while honoring The Beet Box’s health-conscious roots.“Opening in Church Hill is a full-circle moment for me,” says Ashley Lewis. “It’s about creating even more space for people to eat well, feel good, and be part of something bigger than just food. This new chapter is really about community care and continuing to meet people where they are.”Staying true to its mission of inclusivity, The Beet Box now proudly accepts SNAP meals for individuals over 60, unhoused persons, and those with disabilities who are eligible for SNAP — a move that reinforces Ashley’s commitment to making healthy food accessible to all.Beyond The Beet Box, Ashley continues to build community-driven businesses, including Melt Wax Salon, with more ventures in the pipeline — all centered around wellness, empowerment, and care.For updates on The Beet Box, the new Church Hill location, and Ashley’s growing portfolio of projects, visit www.beetboxrva.com and follow us on social media.About The Beet BoxThe Beet Box is a vibrant, juice bar and café rooted in wellness, flavor, and community. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and nourishing menu, it’s a space where everyone is encouraged to eat well and feel good. With a mission to make healthy food accessible and inclusive, The Beet Box continues to grow while staying grounded in care, culture, and connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.