Toll Brothers Announces Carrara Estates is Now Open in Eagle, Idaho

EAGLE, Idaho, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Carrara Estates, a new luxury home community within walking distance of downtown Eagle, Idaho. The Sales Center and professionally decorated model home is located at 667 East Peak Bello St. in Eagle.

The luxury single-family homes at Carrara Estates are situated on expansive estate-sized home sites, including some up to one acre. Home shoppers can choose from a variety of single level and two-story home designs, ranging from 2,946 to 4,769+ square feet. Homes at Carrara Estates are priced from $889,995.

The Boise River flows through Eagle and the Boise foothills are nearby, offering abundant recreational opportunities such as fishing, hiking, swimming, and biking. Residents will enjoy a fantastic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the quaint but expanding downtown, which is within walking distance of the community.





“Carrara Estates offers the perfect blend of luxury living, convenience, and outdoor recreation, making it an ideal community for families, couples, and individuals alike,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Residents will enjoy exceptional amenities, including beautiful landscaping, a community pool, and open green space, all within proximity to downtown Eagle, Boise, and Meridian.”

Residents of Carrara Estates will have easy access to highly regarded schools, some within walking distance, including Eagle Hills Elementary School, Eagle Middle School, and Eagle High School. Additionally, Eagle Island State Park, the Boise Foothills, and the Boise River provide year-round outdoor recreation.

Toll Brothers customers can personalize their new homes with the help of a professional Design Consultant at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community, with move-in dates as early as August 2025 – just in time for the start of the new school year.

For more information on Carrara Estates, prospective home buyers are invited to call (208) 780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

