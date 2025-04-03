H.H.C. Group Releases White Paper on High-Cost Healthcare Claims and Cost-Containment Strategies

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, announces the release of its latest white paper, Managing High-Cost Healthcare Claims: A Comprehensive Approach to Cost Containment and Efficiency. The report highlights the financial and operational impact of high-dollar claims and strategies for cost management.

Download the white paper here.

“With employer healthcare costs set to rise 8% in 2025—the highest in a decade—payors face growing pressure from increasingly frequent and complex high-cost claims,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. “Our white paper offers vital insights into the management of catastrophic claims and provides actionable strategies to mitigate expenses, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize claims processing efficiency.”

Catastrophic claims, often driven by the need for specialty treatments, chronic condition management, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment, continue to exert substantial financial burdens on payors. Since 2019, claims exceeding one million dollars have surged by 45%, with the top 1% of claims accounting for nearly 20% of total healthcare spending. This trend underscores the critical need for robust cost-containment measures.

Key Insights from the White Paper:

High-cost conditions – Cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders and neonatal care drive significant healthcare expenses.

Cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders and neonatal care drive significant healthcare expenses. Escalating drug costs – Specialty drugs now exceed 50% of total drug spending, with some surpassing $1 million per patient annually.

Specialty drugs now exceed 50% of total drug spending, with some surpassing $1 million per patient annually. Claims cost reduction – Negotiation and bill review strategies deliver up to 90% savings on catastrophic claims.

Negotiation and bill review strategies deliver up to 90% savings on catastrophic claims. Regulatory challenges – Compliance with the No Surprises Act, fee schedules and evolving cost-containment policies.

“Effectively managing rising claim costs necessitates a proactive and strategic approach,” Roffé adds. “At H.H.C. Group, our expertise in claims negotiation, bill review and dispute resolution delivers substantial financial savings while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and the maintenance of high-quality care.”

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.