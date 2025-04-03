Local Action, National Impact: Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition Announces 2025 Grant Recipients

Grant recipients will join hundreds of partner organizations in hosting public events during Ocean Week Canada, June 1-8 2025

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Week Canada is making waves again! The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of their national microgrant program. A total of $71,377 has been awarded to 31 individuals and community organizations from coast to coast to coast.

The grants will help communities celebrate their connections to the ocean and local waterways during Ocean Week Canada June 1–8, 2025. Ocean Week Canada is an annual celebration of ocean culture in Canada, coinciding with World Ocean Day on June 8.

From community festivals and art exhibits to citizen science and cultural celebrations, this year’s recipients are diverse in their approach and united in their efforts to strengthen ocean connections and inspire action.

Ocean Week Canada Community Event Grant Recipients



Ampersand Collaborations Perluète, Quispamsis, NB

Angela Cumming, Sheet Harbour, NS

Atlantic Healthy Oceans Initiative, Norris Point, NL

Back to the Sea Centre, Eastern Passage, NS

BC Métis Federation, Vancouver, BC

Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre, Cowichan Bay, BC

Demain Verdun, Verdun, QC

Fondation Oceanic Impact Foundation, Milton, ON

Frankie Marquez, Nanaimo, BC

IRERI- Mexican, Latino & Cross-Cultural Society, High River, AB

Miranda Reid, Victoria, BC

Mission 1000 tonnes, Montreal, QC

Nanaimo Science and Sustainability Society, Nanaimo, BC

Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society, Bella Bella, BC

Queneesh Indigenous Community Society, K’ómoks, BC

Qwustenuxun Consulting, Duncan, BC

Redd Fish Restoration Society, Ucluelet, BC

Scotian Shores, Eastern Passage, NS

Snuneymuxw First Nation Marine Division, Nanaimo, BC

Special Bird Service Society, Victoria, BC

Sunshine Coast Conservation Association, Sechelt, BC

Surfrider, Victoria, BC

Ucluelet Aquarium Society, Ucluelet, BC

X-Oceans Outreach at St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS

Blue Creators Grant Recipients

Chantal Caron and Fleuve | Espace danse, Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, QC

Monique Martin, Saskatoon, SK

Diego Narvaez, Sooke, BC

Steph Kincade, Halifax, NS

Robbie Gallant, Cardigan, PE

Nikki Forsberg, Saskatoon, SK

David Swan and CPAWS-Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB



The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition coordinates Ocean Week Canada in partnership with regional hubs and partner organizations across the country. Get involved at oceanweek.ca.

Contact: Meg Callon Communications and Design Manager media@colcoalition.ca 1 (519) 501-3027

