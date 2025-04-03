NovaCHARGE Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with BTC POWER, Strengthening Commitment to Reliable EV Charging Solutions

BTC Chargers and EV Designated Parking Spots NovaCharge Logo BTC Chargers and EV Designated Parking Spots

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , Inc., a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, is proud to celebrate a decade-long partnership with BTC POWER , a key player in the development and deployment of electric vehicle charging technology. This milestone represents the successful collaboration between the two companies, which has focused on providing reliable, scalable, and innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles across diverse industries.Over the past 10 years, NovaCHARGE and BTC POWER have worked together to enhance the accessibility, performance, and efficiency of EV charging systems. Through joint efforts, both companies have introduced cutting-edge solutions to address the growing demand for reliable EV infrastructure, supporting the transition to sustainable, zero-emission transportation.“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the last decade with BTC POWER,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. “This partnership has allowed us to bring next-level EV charging solutions to market, and together, we’ve made significant strides in building a reliable, adaptable, and scalable EV charging network. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we work toward accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and expanding EV infrastructure nationwide.”The partnership has been integral in developing a range of charging solutions, including hardware and software innovations, to meet the needs of a rapidly growing EV market. NovaCHARGE’s commitment to open standards and interoperability, along with BTC POWER’s expertise in EV charging technology, has enabled the companies to deliver solutions that increase accessibility, reduce charging times, and improve overall user experience for fleet operators, businesses, and EV drivers."BTC POWER is proud of its long-standing partnership with NovaCHARGE,” said Don Jarecki, Senior Business Development Manager of BTC POWER. “Not only have we both been pioneers in the industry, but we are also innovators, not just suppliers. This has made our relationship an extremely valuable, reciprocal collaboration. Over the past 10 years, we’ve worked together to expand EV charging infrastructure with a shared commitment to quality and innovation. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for what’s ahead."As the EV market continues to grow, the partnership between NovaCHARGE and BTC POWER remains a cornerstone in advancing reliable and future-ready charging infrastructure. From corporate fleets to public charging networks, the two companies have worked hand-in-hand to ensure that charging stations are reliable, secure, and accessible to EV drivers across the country.As part of the ongoing partnership, NovaCHARGE and BTC POWER will continue to collaborate on future projects that enhance the EV charging experience, including mobile and fast charging solutions, and cutting-edge advancements in charging software and management platforms.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. With over 16 years serving a diverse range of major customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses; NovaCHARGE delivers the reliable open standards hardware, software and services customers need to drive the growth of the EV industry through interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE ensures its customers that all deployed EV charging solutions to create high-performance charging networks that deliver a reliable high EV charging ROI.For more information about NovaCHARGE and its EV charging solutions, visit www.novacharge.net..About BTC POWERBTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER’s product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 7.2 kW to 360kW. With over 25,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER’s DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles.For more information visit https://btcpower.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/btcpower.

